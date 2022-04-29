news, latest-news,

Caitlin Davidson has seen the full gamut of the fight against COVID in the Grampians region. In the early days of vaccinations she was a nurse immuniser, vaccinating health care workers at the hospital before public vaccinations and the Community Vaccine Clinic at the Mercure were in place. She quickly rose through the ranks to being a team leader, then became associate nurse unit manager with responsibility of the day to day running of the Community Vaccine Clinic. Ms Davidson has seen vaccinations go from dozens a day to around 1200, with peaks and troughs as various groups were announced as being eligible to receive the COVID immunisation. That will all end on Friday when the Mercure clinic closes, and Ms Davidson takes on a new role with BHS @ Home. The biggest challenge has been managing the throughput of patients ... and the up to 50 staff at any one time working in the clinic. "Managing throughput of patients was pretty challenging some days, thinking about the ability of some people to stand in line for four hours ... and managing adverse events away from hospital," she said. "It's been interesting to see the ups and downs and how much we have changed ... from the days at the Base (hospital) vaccinating health care workers then to come out here (Mercure) and very quickly announcements were made on who was eligible." At its peak the clinic was doing around 1200 vaccinations a day. "On our busiest days we had up to 50 staff - probably 40 nursing staff plus administration, screening, and security," she said. "Staff have been amazing. They have learned to roll with whatever has come at them, on a day to day basis, and they're all really good at pivoting to whatever they need to do. We went from just wearing surgical masks, to full PPE and from a couple of hundred patients a day to over a thousand." Vaccinating children also required a different skillset which staff quickly picked up. "All of the associate nursing unit managers had training down in Melbourne to vaccinate children. It's really different with kids - you've got to be 'on' and distracting and talking to them using different language." Victoria's COVID commander Jeroen Weimar, who also steps down from his job on Friday, visited the Ballarat Health Service Community Vaccination Clinic at the Mercure and the Creswick Road testing site to thank Grampians Public Health Unit staff involved in vaccinations and testing. "So many of our frontline testers and vaccinators have been working incredibly hard over the last couple of years," Mr Weimar said. Throughout the Grampians health region about 235,000 vaccinations were delivered through the state clinic system, with hundreds of thousands more through GPs and pharmacies. "Each one of those jabs makes a massive difference to really getting us to place now where over 95 per cent of Victorians are double-dose vaccinated and and right here in the Grampians three quarters are third dose vaecinated," he said. More than half a million PCR tests have also been carried out through the public testing system across the Grampians region. Mr Weimar urged vigilance ahead of winter, with more than 10,000 cases a day of COVID still being reported in Victoria and the flu season expected to be "challenging". IN OTHER NEWS "Particularly as we get in to the colder winter months we are all going to be spending more time indoors , especially in Ballarat where it gets a bit colder, (which means) much higher risk of transmission so it's really important we all stay focussed on that," he said. "We are expecting a challenging flu season this winter so it's really important to also get the flu vaccination. We do not want to see large flu cases this winter. We want people to protect themselves so we can continue to enjoy the relative freedom we've got to go out and about." COVID vaccinations will still be available through the BHS clinic at 18 Drummond Street, at UFS and through GPs and pharmacies across Ballarat.

