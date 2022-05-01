news, latest-news,

Something as simple as walking can help make a difference to people living with breast cancer. With the annual Mothers Day Classic returning to Ballarat for the first time in three years, event ambassador Kate Gale knows first hand the importance of the support that community events provide and how the funds raised help people diagnosed with the disease now, and in to the future. Ms Gale, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008, has now been cancer free for 14 years and takes part in the event each year with family. "It's a bit more special this year considering we have been through COVID and not able to do it," she said. "Something as simple as walking can make a difference ... the more funds raised the more research they can fund and help they can give people with breast cancer." For Ms Gale, seeing people walking in memory of a loved one or seeing people who have breast cancer or have beaten it, underscores the importance of the annual event, which this year celebrates its 25th anniversary. "From a patient's point of view, to be able to see other people are out there to help ... and more importantly the people who have made it through to the other side ... it gives you that little bit of a surge to keep going, to never give up because if they can get through it so can I." Ms Gale was 27, and the mother of two daughters aged three and one, when she was diagnosed with a rare form of aggressive beast cancer. After coming through her treatment, she published her first book The Breast Is Yet To Come, and later Thanks for the Mammaries to support other women going through a cancer journey. She has been ambassador of the Mothers Day Classic in Ballarat several times. "I'm still as passionate as the day I started telling my story and reaching out," she said. "I would look at other people who made it and think 'I can do this' so if I can touch one person by being ambassador I'll be making a difference." IN OTHER NEWS The Ballarat Mothers Day Classic takes place on Sunday May 8 at 8am at Victoria Park. "It's great to be welcoming back our traditional MDC event experiences and celebrating 25 years of impact with communities right across the nation," said Mothers Day Classic chief executive Zara Lawless. "We cannot wait to see everyone in their pink attire and communities coming together on Mother's Day to connect and raise awareness for the cause." To register visit mothersdayclassic.com.au Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/1b0bee6f-a40b-4f1d-b09b-d1aa5945632f.jpg/r0_407_5472_3499_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg