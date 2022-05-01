Dancers prepare for new Ballarat Ballet Eisteddfod

news, latest-news,

Ballarat's ballerinas will be practicing their plies and fine-tuning their routines to compete in the inaugural Ballarat Ballet Eisteddfod in June. Four former school friends whose daughters all dance at different dance schools across Ballarat came up with the idea of creating a new ballet eisteddfod after seeing how much the girls missed competing during COVID. "We saw a real gap in the market and decided to start our own eisteddford, so from talking about it one night at dinner ... it has evolved to where we are seriously doing this," said organiser Renee Mccarty-Ferguson. More than 140 dancers aged from under seven to 18 have entered in around 40 sections of the eisteddfod which will run June 25 to 28 at Federation University's Founders Hall. For the first year of the event, the competition is limited to solo dancers. Ms Mccarty-Ferguson said the only other eisteddfod in Ballarat was Royal South Street, with parents forced to travel across regional Victoria for their children to compete in other events. Having a second eisteddfod in Ballarat would allow more dancers to compete even if their parents could not travel and provide a second stage for local competition. "Most of the eisteddfods involve travel through regional Victoria and when the other organisers were taking their children off to compete, they noticed the majority of competitors were from Ballarat." "We wanted to provide an opportunity for local dancers to have somewhere to showcase their artistry in a place that is inclusive, friendly and respectful," she said. They have settled on four "tag words" to promote the welcome and inclusive event: "aspire, respect, dance and enjoy." The organisers, which also include Sallee Caldwell, Claire McAteer, Emma Quale, have been buoyed by support from local dance schools as well as local business sponsors as they organise their first eisteddfod. IN OTHER NEWS "We contacted dance schools first to gauge interest in a new event and worked with them to come up with the sections, which range from seven and under through to open," Ms Mccarty-Ferguson said. They also secured sponsorship from international ballet shoe and clothing company Capezio which they consider a coup for a small, inaugural, not-for-profit event. "We have kept it small this year, limiting the amount of sections as being the first year we wanted to test the water a bit," Ms Mccarty-Ferguson said. In the future they will look to grow the competition to include more groups and troupes in addition to the solo performers on the program for the 2022 event.

