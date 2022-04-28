news, latest-news,

East Point has been given a reprieve with a two-time premiership player's injury not as bad as initially feared. Brad Whittaker is expected to be sidelined for a month after scans revealed the forward had escaped a fracture and ligament damage after an ankle injury in the loss to Sebastopol last week. The swingman immediately called for medical attention after going to ground while making an uncontested lead. Play was suspended for a short time while the Roos leader was stretchered off the field. IN OTHER BFNL NEWS: It's believed Whittaker dislocated his ankle while making the lead but the joint returned to place when he attempted to stand up. The Roos are expected to make a late call on their team for this weekend's match against Lake Wendouree with multiple players battling illness. Marquee recruit James Frawley is unavailable for selection, having returned to the Gold Coast, where he serves as an assistant coach for the Suns' VFL side. Teenager Josh Caryle-Marks put his hand up for a promotion, kicking a goal en route to being named the Roos' best in the reserves' loss to Sebastopol. There is also plenty of talent in East Point's under-19 side, which recorded a 161-point win against the Burra. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

