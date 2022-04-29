news, latest-news,

Bacchus Marsh coach Tom German is under no illusion of the challenge that lays before his side. The Cobras welcome Melton this weekend, one of only three sides, alongside Bacchus Marsh and North Ballarat, to own perfect records after the season's opening rounds. The Bloods' triumphs have been emphatic as well, walking past Melton South and Sunbury to boast an average winning margin of 10 goals. "We're going to be challenged by Melton this weekend," German said. "I know we're only two rounds in, but they're the benchmark at this stage of the year. "But, you know, there's a lot of improvement within our group, which is the positive thing for me." The Cobras' two wins have been tight, holding on at home by two points against Ballarat before a late Tyler Huynh goal gifted his side a one-point win against Darley last weekend. "There are still a lot of areas that can we get better in so we're not getting ahead of ourselves," German said. "We want to improve our forward 50 entries and stuff like that as well." Recruit Jason Robinson, who was named in the Cobras' best in round one, is the only player under an injury cloud heading into the clash against the Bloods. In the season-opening win, the half-back collected 29 disposals and a league-high 13 rebound 50s. Robinson suffered a slight soft-tissue injury in training last week and missed the match against Darley. German will be hoping his new star will be fit to combat the challenge posed by the league's leading goalkicker Ryan Carter. Carter has 11 majors to his name and leads the league with 13 marks inside 50. WATCH RYAN CARTER'S FIVE-GOAL PERFORMANCE AGAINST SUNBURY: The biggest match-up looms in the ruck, with former Henderson Medallist Daniel Burton and the returning Mark Orr set to go head-to-head. Burton is averaging 35.5 hitouts a game while also dominating across the park. The Cobras talisman tops the league for goal assists (6 total) and sits second for clearances, averaging 9.5 a game. Orr, with four goals, is the Bloods' second-leading goalkicker and has stood tall under considerable pressure, having come in to replace former interleague representative Ben Archard. at Eastern Oval, Saturday at 2:15pm LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 2, 2021 - East Point 14.13 (97) d Lake Wendouree 7.8 (50) ROOS (8): The reigning premiers get a big test of their depth this weekend with a host of players touch-and-go through injury and illness, and key figures Brad Whittaker and James Frawley confirmed outs. Luckily for the hosts, their midfield remains untouched, with brothers Matt and Jordan Johnston looming as influential against a young opposition. LAKERS (7): The Lakers have the confidence and excitement that comes with a young list but were brought back to earth with a heavy loss to North Ballarat last week. Tim Collins and Joel O'Connell are showing continual improvement, and Jack Fitzpatrick's side will only be better for the challenge against another top side early in the season. PREDICTION: East Point at Maddingley Park, Saturday at 2:15pm LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 11, 2021 - Melton 13.11 (89) d Bacchus Marsh 8.15 (63) COBRAS (3): The weather may be Bacchus Marsh's biggest enemy. A predicted 15-25mm rainfall could hinder the hosts' tall three-prong forward line. The Cobras recruited experience in the off-season, and it will be in full demand against a Bloods' group that is shaping as one of the league's frontrunners. BLOODS (1): The Bloods' half-back line will be asked to stand up in what shapes as a free-flowing game. Lachie Watkins and Jordyn Cotter have been influential in the season's opening rounds but may not enjoy as much possession against a well-drilled opposition. Mark Orr also faces his biggest test in the ruck yet against Daniel Burton. PREDICTION: Melton at Mars Stadium, Saturday at 2:15pm LAST TIME THEY MET: North Ballarat 9.8 (62) d Ballarat 7.18 (60) ROOSTERS (2): North Ballarat's new-look forward line, led by Tom Hotchin and Jamie Quick, will be important against an undersized opponent. Though Brendan McCartney prioritises his side's game-plan, Swans onballer Daniel Kennedy will demand extra attention, coming off a 31-touch, three-goal game. BALLARAT (4): The Swans couldn't be in a better headspace to claim their first big win of the season. Ballarat matched up well against the Roosters last season, with both sides favouring quick ball movement and outside run. Critical for the Swans will be finding diverse avenues to goal. PREDICTION: North Ballarat at Melton Recreation Reserve, Saturday at 2:15pm LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 7, 2021 - Melton South 13.12 (90) d Darley 9.8 (62) PANTHERS (11): It could be a long day for the hosts, who were restricted to two goals last weekend. They face an ever-better defensive unit in round three, led by two of the league's best, Shane Page and Matthew Brett. Dylan Conway's move into midfield is likely to continue to combat Brett Bewley's influence. DEVILS (6): The Devils are ideally placed to continue their dominance over the Panthers, having won 15 of the past 16 meetings. Darley's midfield has been firing this season, but the important thing will be avoiding complacency as they enter the match heavy favourites. PREDICTION: Darley at Mary Busch Reserve, Saturday at 2:15pm LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 8, 2021 - Sebastopol 10.14 (74) d Redan 8.17 (65) BURRA (5): The Burra returned to their best last weekend, walking over reigning premiers East Point. The dominance was born from the engine room and its in the middle again where they have the advantage against a young, new-look Redan outfit. Expect leaders Lachlan Cassidy and Tony Lockyer to rack up big numbers. LIONS (9): Redan's season proper finally begins having been played one game in the past four weeks. The Burra will be a big early test of the Lions' re-build but the expected return of BFNL team of the year member Lachie George will add welcome grunt to a young midfield. PREDICTION: Sebastopol If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/b4ef3dce-c3c8-4875-aaa2-74f9952685c3.jpg/r0_109_3500_2087_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg