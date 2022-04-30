news, latest-news,

The main streetscapes of Linton, Scarsdale and Smythesdale will undergo major upgrades, with work expected to start from July, after the council adopted its Northern Streetscapes Framework Plan. The Golden Plains Shire Council adopted the framework plan at its meeting this week after extensive community consultation in 2021. The framework plan provides a guide for the ongoing design and implementation of beautification works to enhance the character of the three town centres of Linton, Scarsdale and Smythesdale. Concept plans released in December, show two new pedestrian crossings could be built on Brooke Street at Smythesdale. Residents have been lobbying for more accessible street pedestrian crossings in the town for some time. Golden Plains Shire Council mayor Gavin Gamble said the Northern Streetscapes Framework Plan was an important step in the delivery of the project for these three northern towns. "Council is very pleased to adopt the Northern Streetscapes Framework Plan and we thank the communities in Smythesdale, Scarsdale and Linton for their valuable input during the engagement periods last year. We're now looking forward to seeing their ideas and feedback come to life as the first stage of works begin later this year," Cr Gamble said. "This is an exciting project for three of our northern townships that will beautify the streetscapes in unique ways, but also with some themed unity. The northern streetscapes project is leading the way in Golden Plains to enhance these townships for both residents and visitors." The concept designs are based on six pillars from themes highlighted by the community, including road function, parking, pedestrian safety and access, street trees and furniture, place marking and character, and maintenance. A broad range of major upgrades are proposed, alongside minor works for the streetscapes of each township. The council will now develop an implementation plan to sequence the detailed design and delivery of upgrade works. Minor beautification works, including the modification of street furniture, installation of art banners and planting of additional roadside vegetation is expected to start from July. Major upgrade works identified in the framework plan will be explored further through detailed design and consultation with relevant stakeholders and the community. These major works include the implementation of additional formal pedestrian crossings and formalisation of on-road parking which will involve collaboration with the external stakeholders including the Department of Transport. The council will deliver the first stage of the project at a cost of $650,000 and $650,000 from Berrybank Wind Farm, with the financial commitment made over the next two financial years. "Council is pleased to be investing $650,000 into the project over the next two years, alongside $650,000 from Berrybank Wind Farm," Cr Gamble said. "As the implementation of the framework plan begins, council will continue to advocate for increased funding to deliver the second stage of works." Linton, Scarsdale and Smythesdale form the northern corridor of Golden Plains Shire along the Glenelg Highway.

