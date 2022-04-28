Woman expected to be flown to hospital following Navigators crash

news, latest-news,

A woman is expected to be flown to hospital, following a multi-vehicle collision just outside Ballarat. At least four cars are understood to be involved in the crash, which occurred about 2.50pm in Navigators. The cars collided at the intersection of Yankee Flat Road and Butlers Road. Police, CFA and Ambulance Victoria paramedics were all on scene. An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed paramedics were called to the scene just after 2.50pm. "Paramedics are still on the scene assessing what is believed to be 3 patients," she said. "One woman is expected to be airlifted to hospital. (There are) no further details at this stage." Yankee Flat Road remains blocked to traffic as the vehicles involved are cleared. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/1b585ef5-e477-4308-a895-05046ae37cbc.JPG/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg