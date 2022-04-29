news, latest-news,

Sitting top of the table with a 2-0 record it could be easy for Darley to dream of dizzying heights but memories of last season still linger. In 2021, the Devils won their first three games but went on to lose the remaining seven to sink to a ninth-place finish. The parallels between the two seasons are eerily similar. Last year, it opened its season with a win against Sunbury, a side that played the finals the year before. Round one 2022, a win against Sebastopol, a side that qualified for finals before COVID had its say. Both this year and last the Devils coasted past Bacchus Marsh to celebrate a win in the second round. This weekend past and present diverge as Darley prepares to take to the road to play one of the competition's benchmark sides, Melton South. The Panthers returned to the court in style last weekend, beating Ballarat by 14 goals. Both Darley and Melton South boast fearsome mid-court partnerships. Shannon Blackman has dominated at centre for the Devils, while Prue Stanley has been dynamic in the attacking third alongside goalscoring threat Rebecca Hicks. For the Panthers, success is built at the back. Physicality in defence, led by Samoan representative Grace Valele, allows captain Soli Ropati the time in the middle of the court to set up the Panthers' young shooters. Meanwhile, North Ballarat welcomes Ballarat for its first A Grade game on its new courts. The Roosters opened their premiership defence with a win against Lake Wendouree last weekend, led by a 35-goal performance from Maddy Selmon. Selmon re-gains her usual attacking partner in crime, Poppy Douglass, this weekend with the teenager returning from the National Netball Championships, where she won bronze with the Victorian 19-and-under team. Douglass' inclusion will see Gina McCartin return to the mid-court where she will pose a tough challenge for the 1-1 Swans. Lake Wendouree travels to play East Point, still looking for a first win under Court McLean. The Lakers held their own against the reigning premiers last weekend and will only be helped by the challenge of four 2021 finalists in the first four rounds of the season. The Roos started their season with a win last weekend and their stars enter round three in hot touch. Goalie Lavinia Fox impressed in Melbourne University Lightning's big VNL 19-and-under win during the week. A clash between Sebastopol and Redan completes round three. The Burra are still searching for a first win, while the Lions return to the court for the first time since Good Friday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/be3bb594-d692-4203-90c2-d201fccef54b.jpg/r0_26_2009_1161_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg