The Vikings are looking to make it two on the trot when they host Cragieburn at St. Georges Reserve in their State League 3 North-West fixture on Saturday. A 93rd minute goal from Lawrence 'Santo' Tombe against Fawkner gave Sebastopol its first win of the season which signified a turning point for the club. The round six victory was cause for celebration but manager Dan Hollingworth said after the club's first month the players know not to get ahead of themselves. "We like to keep things pretty lowkey," he said. "We're still definitely not where we want to be on the ladder." The Vikings sit tenth in the standings and their upcoming match against Cragieburn on Saturday provides the perfect chance to show the league that they are a different side to the first month of the season. "In football one result can be a fluke but if you put two or three together, you can't question it. "We've got to prove that the draw and winning a tough fought match away from home were not flukes." Cragieburn sit one place above Sebastopol in ninth, with Hollingworth expecting a tough matchup similar to the one on the weekend. "Cragieburn would be disappointed with where they are too so it won't be an easy matchup," he said. "We don't know what Cragieburn will come at us with but we've just got to make sure we do our job and trust our game plan." The Vikings head into Saturday's fixture with a no changes unless forced to due to injury. "The 11 that won the game last week were phenomenal and deserve the opportunity to go out and do it again. "We don't want to make changes based on the opposition because we truly believe that on our day we can beat anyone in the league." "We're hoping we can put some form together over these next two weeks before Heidelberg." The rejuvenated Vikings will be looking to put together strong performances against Cragieburn and the winless Moonee Ponds before they host the second-placed Heidelberg. Hollingworth noted there was a sense of relief among the playing group after their drought-breaking win against Fawkner. "We can now focus on football instead of if we were ever going to get that first win." Sebastopol host Cragieburn on Saturday at 3pm, following the reserves at 1pm.

