The Greater Western Victoria Rebels are on the hunt for back-to-back NAB League wins for the first time this season as they travel to Bendigo's Queen Elizabeth Oval to play the Murray Bushrangers. The Rebels enter Sunday's match high on confidence, having dispatched the Sydney Swans Academy by five goals last weekend. "It was really pleasing to see some of our boys really step up against a much taller and stronger Sydney side at the weekend," talent operations lead Brooke Brown said. "Our first quarter we were quite poor and (we) just didn't capitalise. Then the second quarter was by far the best quarter we have played for the year, where we were able to pile on six goals to Sydney's three points." This weekend sees the implementation of the 23rd player rule for all remaining games, requiring teams to field a bottom-aged player each round. Mount Clear junior Alex Molan has been named as the Rebels' 23rd player for the Bushrangers clash. The Rebels have held on to VFL-listed Charlie Molan who starred against the Swans with 25 disposals and a goal. Ruck Felix Fogaty also drew praise for his work, finishing with 23 disposals and 15 hitouts. "I think it was easily Felix's best game he has played, his intent to win each contest and second efforts were excellent. We were extremely happy with his performance," Brown said. The match, which starts at 12:30, forms part of the annual triple-header at Queen Elizabeth Oval. The Bushrangers enter on a three-match winning streak.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/09a51463-2065-4c27-813f-b5a5464f5f1c.jpg/r0_250_4671_2889_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg