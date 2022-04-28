news, latest-news,

A man has died in hospital two days after a collision between two garbage trucks at Mount Wallace, south of Ballan, on Anzac Day. The two trucks were travelling in the same direction on Mt Wallace-Ballark Road on Monday morning when the incident happened at about 5.30am. IN OTHER NEWS: Mount Wallace is located between Ballan and Meredith. The driver over the second truck was cut from the vehicle and suffered critical injuries. The 69 year-old man from Melton South was taken to hospital but died on Wednesday night. The driver of the other truck, a 56-year-old Melton West man, was not injured. Police and WorkSafe are investigating. Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

