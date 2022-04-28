news, latest-news,

There are some huge match-ups in the Central Highlands Football League and Ballarat Football Netball League this weekend. With the season up and rolling, some clubs need a win more than ever. Our footy experts David Brehaut and Matt Currill unpack all the big selection news every Thursday night in Team Talk. WATCH BELOW: If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/228288a2-e32b-4b59-ac00-090149a97a0f.jpg/r4_0_1916_1080_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg