Booktown Festival back in Clunes with a renewed lineup

Clunes Booktown Festival is returning to the streets of the historic goldfields town this Saturday and Sunday, with a renewed line-up of authors and events as well as the much-loved booksellers' stalls. With the live 2020 Booktown cancelled, instead organising monthly online author talks, and the 2021 festival going online and running targeted events on weekends over several months, the Booktown Committee are relieved to be back staging a live community celebration of all things literary and published. Booktown says over 50 specialist traders will offer an extraordinary range of new and secondhand, antiquarian, contemporary, rare and popular volumes, covering every imaginable topic and theme. All street stalls will be undercover in case the weather turns inclement, and Booktown publicist Ali Webb says roving performers, workshops and family-friendly activities will be available for all attendees. "The haybales for the kids' village are being stacked into a maze ready for little people to explore," Ms Webb says, "and the cafes are open ready to provide country hospitality to booklovers." The opening panel of this year's festival features the founders of the Melbourne School of Discontent, Jacqui Katona with Gary Foley, which organisers say is a line-up sure to get things firing. Authors featured include Jock Serong, JP Pomare, Eliza Hull, Don Watson, Sean O'Beirne, Chloe Hooper, Fiona Scott Norman, Arnold Zable, Jacinta Parsons, Nicole Haddow and more. Ms Webb says, as always Booktown will feature conversations with writers and storytellers (many with their latest book hot off the press), DIY and independent publishers, book club activists plus a range of panel conversations connecting books to many of the issues of the day. She suggests anyone planning to attend Booktown should make a booking online to avoid queues and make entry to venues as easy as possible. Author signings for speakers will occur after each talk. Readings Bookstore will be hosting books signing in their marquee on Fraser Street. Organisers say it is also the perfect site from which to explore Dja Dja Wurrung country and the Goldfields. It is the site of the first gold discovery in Victoria, and of several historic mining sites. Clunes Booktown is a COVID-safe ticketed event.Ticket holders must show proof of vaccination upon entry. If a comfortable space cannot be found on site, the organisers recommend wearing a mask for community safety. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

