The City of Ballarat is expecting the 2022-23 Victorian budget to address at least some of its priority projects, ahead of an election campaign for November and the Commonwealth Games. This month, council set out its top six projects in its Ballarat: Now and Into the Future 2022 document, and has been clear to both federal and state politicians about what it sees as essential. To summarise - council really wants the next stage of the Ballarat Link Road, a $60 million duplication of Dyson Drive between Remembrance Drive and Carngham Road, a new recycling centre focusing on materials recovery and the circular economy, and planning support ahead of the Games in 2026, where the athletics, boxing, cricket, and some of the athlete's village will be in Ballarat and some new facilities and transport links will be needed. READ MORE: OPINION | United vision for Ballarat The document, which was designed with other key Ballarat organisations including the Committee for Ballarat, Commerce Ballarat, Federation University, Grampians Health, Australian Catholic University, Central Highlands Water, Ballarat Regional Tourism, and Sovereign Hill, also calls for a major investment in a new mental health facility to serve the entire region, support for the next step in Sovereign Hill's master plan, and a "university town" plan involving the former School of Mines. It followed council's priority advocacy document, a $430 million shopping list for projects large and small - some of these projects have already been addressed by federal election candidates, and it's clear that whoever wins in that election, the Sebastopol Senior Citizens Centre will be rebuilt - that also put the Link Road up the top. The expectation, anecdotally, is that the state government will allocate money for some Commonwealth Games projects, but with the games spread across a number of regional cities, planning and eventually construction will need to be fast tracked. City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney told The Courier there "shouldn't be any surprises" on Tuesday. READ MORE: Has Ballarat been abandoned? A story of two future cities "Even the things not in our formal advocacy documents won't be surprises, like a review of the bus network, improvements to the Ballarat station, and hopes for additional transport infrastructure around planning for future stations," he said. "The big ticket items, Dyson Drive, that's becoming more and more key, as every week we see more houses pop up in Lucas, and if there's no commitment this year, it will be harder to manage that growth. "The big thing we'll be watching for on Tuesday will be early Commonwealth Games funding approaches so we can get a sense as to the planning priorities - we're really excited about it, it's a once in a lifetime opportunity for Ballarat, but we're also eager to get going and have that certainty as to which projects need to be constructed. "That early planning support, in terms of people and finances, will be crucial." The Committee for Ballarat will also be watching closely, chief executive Michael Poulton said. "Over the past 12 months, the City, broadly, has worked really hard with key leaders to develop a collaborative understanding of the transformative projects that will really make a difference for Ballarat," he said. "We think we've put a really strong case forward for six projects. "The obvious one is the development in and around the Ballarat Major Events Precinct, (but) in the next few years, (food organic and green organic) waste has to come out of landfill, so we need urgent action on the Circular Economy Precinct and the opportunity that provides, we're talking to a number of businesses at the moment that are keen to come to Ballarat because of that initiative, so there's some urgency to that project." IN THE NEWS Last year, the big funding winner in the state budget for Ballarat was almost $1 billion to build 25 new trains at the Creswick Road Alstom factory, with millions for primary school upgrades and a promised Grampians youth mental health facility. With an election in November, it's expected there will be further announcements later in the year - in 2018, it's interesting to note council's top six priorities were the Link Road stage two and support for Sovereign Hill, but also several projects that have fallen by the wayside such as the Ballarat Innovation and Research Collaborative for Health which sadly collapsed last year, and money for Her Majesty's Theatre's rebuild, a train station at Warrenheip, and funding for an Aviation Emergency Services and Innovation Hub at the airport. The state budget will be handed down on Tuesday, May 3 - stay tuned to thecourier.com.au for updates on the day. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

