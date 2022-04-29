news, latest-news,

Centrals Highlands Football League previews for every game in round three, with the latest from all the coaches: Timing can be everything in sport. It certainly looks the right time for Learmonth to be facing Gordon in the Central Highlands Football League. If ever the Eagles looked vulnerable, it is now for their encounter with Lakies at CE Brown Reserve in Wendouree on Saturday. Gordon was fortunate to escape with the premiership points against Dunnstown to remain unbeaten after two rounds. Joint coaches Ron Watt and Adam Toohey had a side far from full strength then and now their stocks have been depleted even further. Tye Murphy and Luke Gunnell are still not right, while Ben Schiltz (shoulder), Brad Horsham (unavailable) and Mick Nolan (unavailable) have been added to those missing. In some good news, Jordan Clampit (calf) is expected to play. Toohey has no doubt Gordon's depth is going to be tested. "They're a side on the way up and this is going to be a real test for us. I'm really looking forward to it," he said. Learmonth has also been hit by injuries with captain Jason Rae (broken arm) out for 4-6 weeks and Connor Smith (ankle) sidelined for up to eight weeks. On top of this, Cooper Andrews has been suspended for two matches. However, the Lakies are on the rise. Coach Nick Willox said going into this game unbeaten after important wins over Newlyn and Buninyong made this a "free hit" for his side. "We'll see where we're at." He said Learmonth would need to be more efficient inside 50m and in front of goal. "We were okay in round one, but a little sloppy last time." Willox said the Lakies would also have to put a real focus on contests and use of the football through the midfield. PREDICTION: Gordon Travis Parsons (hamstring) and Joel Williams return for Dunnstown after missing round two. Towners coach Glenn Wilkins said Hepburn was a classy side and a proven big game performer over a number of years. He expects the Burras to play a similar brand of football to Gordon, which fell in by three points against Dunnstown last round. Wilkins continues to be happy with the defensive work of his players, who restricted the usually free-scoring Gordon to 11 goals. Undefeated Hepburn faces its biggest challenge to date against Dunnstown high in confidence. Burras coach Mitch Banner said he was aware the Towners were always particularly hard to beat on their own deck and were taking a strong start to the season into the clash. He said the challenge every week was to improve and Hepburn was well aware of what was required. "We're in no position to be satisfied with what we've achieved so far." PREDICTION: Dunnstown The Blues are looking forward to their first "home" game of the season, but are well aware that they face yet another enormous task against the top side. Coach Tristan Batten said there was so much to work on with his largely inexperienced list and persisting was what it was all about. "We're a work in progress." He said their clearance work and spread from stoppages was below par, and turnovers continued to hurt. Batten said they were producing the play he was looking for in short bursts, but they were all to few - 10 minutes here and there. Matthew Smith-Bye returns from overseas. This is going to be a special day for the Romeril family. For the first time brothers Sam, Matt and Jack will play together, with Matt joining the Emus from Modewarre. Ed Boyer is back after missing round two with an ankle injury and Ben Krol also returning to defence. While for the third time Skipton is a red-hot favourite, joint coach Sam Willian said there was no chance of the Emus under estimating any opposition. He said the battle for places in the side ensured this would never happen. Willian said as always their focus was on ensuring another four premiership points. PREDICTION: Skipton The Demons have had a good hard look at themselves in the wake of a heavy loss to Springbank. Coach Ryan Waight said he had never been one to dwell too much on looking back on games, but with the performance so disappointing it had to be reviewed closely. He said as a team players had not looked after each well enough, leaving the result to speak for itself. "We were poor." For Bungaree, it is now how it responds. The Crows resume after two weeks off on the back of the Easter break and bye. It is basically a new start for Beaufort, with its first round loss to Springbank so long ago. As much as that defeat hurt, the Crows learnt from afar in round two just how good Springbank might be this season. The Tigers' provide a formline for this match-up, with their winning margins being 100 points over Beaufort and 79 points over Bungaree. Let's see how close it proves. Beaufort joint coach Mitch Jenkins said it been a strange start, with it seeming so long since they played. He said there were returning to the field with the main objective of being more competitive. Jimmy Vanderkley, Richard Zelenich and Tom McKenzie will all bolster the Crows, although their cause will not be helped by the absence of Cooper Smith (shoulder) and Shannon Brown (foot). PREDICTION: Bungaree This is as big as any game for the round, with each making losing starts to the season. The Roos have regained James and Geordie Lukich, and Hayden Hughes after all three were unavailable for the season opener, which was a loss to Newlyn. As much as the trio was missed, that was no excuse for Waubra. Coach Matt James said after dropping a game it made this game all the more important. He likened it to starting the season again. Some big outs for the Bombers with Joel Ottavi returning to Williamstown in the VFL, Caius Barrenger suspended and Mitch Arnold. Jarrod Rodgers returns as Buninyong tries to get on the board. Buninyong coach Shaun McLoughlin said the Bombers had improved over the first two rounds despite not geeting a win and the primary aim continued to be improvement. McLoughlin believes the competition is shaping up much differently with a more even spread and more teams in the mix for the finals. "It's going to be very competitive." And because of the even nature, it might only take a few injuries to key players to adversely impact on a team's aspirations. Buninyong has already had its share, with potential match-winner Derick Micallef out for the season with a shoulder injury and Anthony Ebery having the start to his season delayed. PREDICTION: Waubra There is stability at Creswick with it managing to keep injuries at bay. Coach Dean Romeril said he would be looking for a better performance after being swept aside by Skipton. The Wickers were not too far away in round one against Clunes and with a young outfit there are going to bumps along the way. They need to be able bounce back as quickly as possible with the running style of game Romeril wants to see. ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP (7th, 1 win, 1 loss) The Grasshoppers continue to battle injuries. Jack Butler is out with a knee injury and recruit Jack Kelly is missing with a strained hamstring after just one game. Ruckman Hamish Everett returns after making three appearances last year, which will release Ed Denouden to a key forward role. Rokewood-Corindhap will be looking to continue on from where it left out in a big win over Carngham-Linton as it works on reshaping an injury-riddled midfield. PREDICTION: Rokewood-Corindhap Coach Clayton Scoble says the Saints will persist in playing as attacking as possible. He said they were not going to revert to a stoppage game to combat stronger teams. "We'll focus on man-on-man and where possible taking a game on." Carngham-Linton has lost Isaac Kirby (overseas) and Harry Peoples is unavailable. Tom Sarah is back after missing round two. For the second time in three rounds the Tigers will go into battle with a restructured forward line. Steve Staunton is unavailable after playing a huge part in Springbank's demolition of Bungaree. This will most likely see Todd Finco take a permanent forward role as he did in round one when he booted five goals. Chasing a third win in a row, coach Andrew Challis said it was not about who they opposition was for Springbank, but concentrating on maintaining set structures. "There's still a long way to go." PREDICTION: Springbank After running into the top two teams from last year, Gordon and Hepburn, Daylesford has a different challenge on its hands. The Bulldogs go into this game with a genuine chance of getting the victory - just as they did against Clunes last year. A win here would give their season some real impetus. Coach Hamish Jarrad said after facing two giants early the rest of the season held no fears. He said there had been good signs and the focus was on playing their best more often and for longer periods. Three wins in a row. What a start that would be for Clunes. However, coach Luke Davidson is the last person getting ahead of himself at the Magpies. "This is a big test." He is well aware of the danger Daylesford poses. Clunes was unbeaten when it faced the Bulldogs in round three last year and looked set to make it four in a row when it led by 23 points at three quarter time. Daylesford stormed home with a seven-goal last term to win by 26 points. Davidson does not like to think about it, but it continues to haunt him. Clunes regains Ryan Thompson and Darcy Coon after missing round two, as well as Tyrese Nunn to replace Todd Featherstone (knee) and the unavailable Paul Coon and Jasper Chatham. PREDICTION: Clunes

