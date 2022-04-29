news, latest-news,

It's a case of one in, one out for Sebastopol this weekend as it prepares to welcome a young Redan outfit. Jai Harvey will return for the Burra in what will be his first Ballarat Football Netball League senior game in nearly nine months, having overcome a nagging soft-tissue injury. The onballer's return offsets the loss of key forward Toby Hutt, who has failed to recover from a knock he sustained in the win against East Point last weekend. IN OTHER BFNL NEWS: Hutt kicked the game's first two goals before leaving the field after a heavy fall from a marking contest. Harvey returned to the field for the reserves last weekend, making the Burra's best in a 76-point win. Redan will also welcome back a midfielder of its own with BFNL team of the year member Lachie George named to play his first game of the season. George was a late withdrawal for the Lions' six-goal season-opening loss to Lake Wendouree on Good Friday. Last season's rookie of the year, Cooper Craig-Peters, has also been named for his first game but his appearance was dependent on selection for Footscray's VFL side. Craig-Peters has played in the Dogs' past two games, alongside Ballarat Swans bigman Bailey Van de Heuvel. Van de Heuvel looks a certainty to play for Footscray this weekend having been omitted from Ballarat's squad for its meeting with North Ballarat. The Swans have also rested Andrew Hooper, who has a slight hamstring complaint.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/3e7a5392-a093-42f3-9204-4b826c06cc14.jpg/r0_66_4036_2346_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg