Ballarat's weekend in sport mega gallery | April 30, May 1

It has been another huge weekend of sport in Ballarat. Our photographers were busy around town once again covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and Central Highlands football and netball leagues. Also on the agenda on Saturday was baseball at Prince of Wales Park, Ballarat City's clash against Doveton in NPL3 at Morshead Park and the Miners taking on Eltham in the NBL1. Have a flick through the gallery above to see who you can spot. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

