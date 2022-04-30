news, latest-news,

Bowling enthusiasts are getting excited as the new Oz Tenpin Bowling venue is starting to take shape on Norman Street. Walls are going up and a tentative completion date has been set. "We have a very rough opening date for the end of July, maybe early August," operations manager Andrew Jacklin said. "It can be very weather dependent down in Ballarat." Mr Jacklin said the project was moving forward quickly and they are looking forward to welcoming patrons soon. The new site will host 18 bowling lanes rather than the 16 proposed in the original plans. Mr Jacklin said this was because of increased demand. IN THE NEWS: "We are seeing a high demand for bowling in the 30 to 40 year old age range, we are hoping to pull this down into the 20 year olds," he said. Along with bowling, the venue will also include mini golf and potentially dodgem cars. It will be a fully licensed venue that will also involve food facilities. Mr Jacklin said they are aiming for the venue to be a place where patrons can spend more than a few hours. There will also be a sporting complex attached to the venue, which is also progressing through the building stages. "There are no tenants yet and it may become an entertainment venue depending on what the tenants want to do," Mr Jacklin said. READ MORE: Bowling alley included in Invermay Park multi-use development application Oz Tenpin will eventually be moving out of their current location on Doveton street. "We have to hand the lease back sometime in August but we are not sure about the plans for the old site," Mr Jacklin said. He said moving into a new facility made more financial sense. "The building is so old the upkeep is generally more expensive than a new building," he said. Mr Jacklin is looking forward to creating a sort of sports precinct with the new building being close to Mars Stadium. "Being near the football club we are hoping to see an overspill of patrons," he said. "It helps that precinct become more of a sports precinct." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173106531/e0d7bc5e-d1a7-4911-aa4a-35c660ac5a24.jpg/r170_0_5172_2826_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg