A police officer has been taken to hospital with leg and arm injuries following a police car being allegedly rammed in Ballarat on Friday morning. Police were called to reports of a suspicious vehicle, which was believed to be stolen from an Invermay address hours earlier, in the carpark of a fast food outlet on Sturt Street at about 5.15am. The officer was allegedly struck by the black Holden sedan as it fled the carpark, ramming the attending police vehicle. The offence of ramming police cars, sometimes in an attempt to avoid arrest, is not a new phenomenon, but continues to be a concern for police carrying out their duties. In late 2017, stricter laws were introduced as a deterrent, but also to allow police to charge offenders who put their safety at risk. An offender who intentionally drives at a police officer can face up to 20 years' imprisonment, while recklessly driving at an officer can result in up to 10 years in jail. After a police pursuit, the Holden stopped on Hazel Street in Wendouree and three people fled on foot. One man was arrested and he is currently assisting police with enquiries, the other two people remain outstanding and the investigation is ongoing. This incident comes as the two year anniversary passed last week of the Eastern Freeway accident, which saw four police officers - Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King, Constable Josh Prestney and Constable Glen Humphris - killed when a truck ploughed into them as they stood an emergency lane. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

