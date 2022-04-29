news, latest-news,

It's derby day on Sunday for Ballarat City FC and Ballarat SC, with the two clubs going head-to-head in their round two State League 2 North-West fixture. Both clubs enter round two off the back of strong performances, with City FC fighting it out for a 2-2 draw against Altona City and Ballarat SC slotting a winner in the 90th minute to record a 2-1 victory. City FC co-manager Laura Brady said her club were not getting too caught up in any extra meaning ahead of the weekend. "It's a strange feeling, it's the first time there's been a state league derby at league level," she said. "The fact that it is a derby has not been a big focus for us, instead we're just trying to build our chemistry." City FC fought back from 2-0 down to record a draw against Altona City on the weekend. "I was really happy with the result on the weekend," Brady said. "Chloe Stevens had a really good game on Sunday, including scoring the equalizing goal." Brady is not sure what to expect on Sunday despite knowing most of the Ballarat Soccer Club roster. "The clubs are completely different styles, it will be a different style of play between the two teams. "It will depend on which teams have gelled better on the day." Ballarat SC manager Adam Vranesic is excited for the inaugural derby. "Having two female teams together at this level is really good for Ballarat. "It's going to be a great experience for both teams." Ballarat SC will be heading in full of confidence after a terrific last-minute win to begin its season. "It was a very competitive game last week and it was good to get away with the win," Vranesic said. "It was a whole team performance last weekend." Vranesic said that despite the rivalry feeling, there would be plenty of respect shown for each other on Sunday. "We are going to go into this game respecting Ballarat City FC, we know where they have come from and what they've achieved." The derby kicks off at 3pm on Sunday at Ballarat Regional Soccer Facility.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173708434/73607fc3-7813-46ef-b412-280be15020a4.jpg/r0_157_4368_2625_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg