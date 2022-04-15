Understanding your rights as a renter can be difficult, but the law was changed last year to make renting in Victoria fairer. The changes expanded the legal rights and responsibilities of both rental providers (landlords) and renters. The Victorian Law Foundation notes some of the major changes that you should be aware of, whether you're looking to rent, already renting, or leaving a lease - find out your rights and what you can and can't do. Gone are the days when you couldn't even hang a picture in a rental. New changes to the law give tenants much more flexibility, as well keep them safer: Once again, there are rights and responsibilities for both the rental provider and the tenant when it comes time to move out including: Problems can arise when rental providers or renters do not meet their obligations. These problems may relate to maintenance and repairs, bonds or lease-breaking and Notice to Vacate. There are many organisations that may be able to assist when problems do arise, including: In Australia, the law does not look at whose fault it is that the relationship ended, but there is no doubt relationship breakdowns can be very stressful. The law's main concerns are making sure all family members are safe, doing what is best for the children, and dividing property fairly. It is not about who's right and who's wrong. It is about making arrangements for the future. Can you spot a scam? Australians aged 55 and over lost almost $141 million to scammers in 2021. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Anyone of any age can fall victim. It's important to remember that even though the internet is a wonderful place to connect with others, it pays to be savvy. The eSafety Commissioner is running a free online presentation during Law Week to help you protect yourself. If things don't go to plan, it's wise to choose just who can decide your medical treatments. Even with an advanced care directive in place, things can still go wrong outside the scope of that plan, such as if you had an unexpected serious injury or became ill. To prepare for the unexpected, you might want to consider choosing a trusted person to make health decisions, to be your medical treatment decision-maker.

