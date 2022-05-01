comment,

This year's draft council budget has been more informed by the Ballarat community than ever before. It's been clear from feedback over the past six months that our residents wanted a budget that gets the basics right, but also a budget that directs more funds to sustainability and meets the challenges of our growing city. Last November, we asked our community to rank the council plan's six goals in order of priority and provide the top five priorities from the 40 strategic objectives. HAVE YOUR SAY AT THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE. We heard strongly that Ballarat people want to live in an innovative and environmentally sustainable city; a city that looks after its precious natural assets; a city focused on reducing waste while embracing new technologies. As part of our work in improving resource efficiency across our municipality, we are investing $6.4 million into sustainable capital projects. One of the key projects proposed is the Circular Economy Precinct at the Ballarat West Employment Zone. This precinct will be anchored by key waste and resource recovery infrastructure and will not only benefit the environment but will generate new jobs and positive social outcomes through education, research, and development. RELATED COVERAGE: The draft budget also includes a $495,000 operating program of environmental initiatives that matches commitments in the Carbon Neutrality and 100 per cent Renewables Action Plan and the Integrated Waste Management Strategy. Through our different engagement channels, there was also a clear call to get the basics right - to improve our city's roads, footpaths and cycling infrastructure while also delivering important services like waste collection. To achieve this, we are investing $47.6 million into our city's natural and built assets. At the start of this council term 18 months ago, we promised to deliver projects required for a modern growing city. I know the whole councillor group is determined to complete as many city-building projects as possible before the term ends in 2024. That's why you'll see significant investment into the continuation of infrastructure such as the airport runway extension, the Bakery Hill Urban Renewal Project and Ballarat Central Library Redevelopment. We will also be investing $19.3 million over the next four years into community infrastructure such as Alfredton Community Hub in Ballymanus, Sebastopol Community Hub, Royal Park Buninyong, Eastwood Community Hub, plus some kindergarten refurbishments. Our program of infrastructure investment and ongoing stimulus will require a modest increase in rates. Keeping in line with the state government's Fair Go Rates system, rates will increase by an average 1.75 per cent. The decision to raise rates in line with the cap is never taken lightly. However, raising rates will assist council in trying to meet the growing costs in the economy and minimise the impact on service delivery. The green waste charge will remain at its current level and the general waste charge will rise by 6.25 per cent, which is the additional amount council needs to pay to the state government for its landfill levy. This draft budget gets the priorities right. After weathering the COVID-19 crisis, Ballarat is bouncing back strongly. As a council, we're not taking our foot off the pedal and are getting on with the job of building a Ballarat that is prosperous, connected and thriving. We look forward to hearing your feedback on the draft budget 2022/23. The big-ticket items include: Major projects delivered in partnership with state and federal governments include: We will be hosting two Community Consultation Sessions at the Ballarat Town Hall on Monday, May 2, between 1 - 2pm, and Thursday, May 5, between 5 - 6pm. You can provide feedback online up until Friday, May 20, at 5pm. Visit mysay.ballarat.vic.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/830e5a9d-995b-4a3b-a169-390b2000f9de.jpg/r0_39_420_276_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg