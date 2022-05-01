Council push back: calls for immediate review of grant funding

news, latest-news, council, strategic partnership grants, ballarat, overhaul, review, commerce ballarat, City of Ballarat

In a surprise move, City of Ballarat councillors have halted and called for an immediate review of council's strategic partnership grants program, citing unease at potential use of local government funds for state or federal government initiatives. It comes after a federal government organisation applied for more than $260,000 in grant funding in the program's latest application round. From its inception, the strategic partnership program was designed to support local businesses and organisations which deliver projects or activities aligned with council's stated strategic objectives. Most of these partnerships have, to date, been funded through multi-year agreements with council, with over $1.1 million allocated to the program in last year's budget alone. Previous recipients of the grants program include Committee for Ballarat, Ballarat Mechanics Institute, Sovereign Hill and the Ballarat Historical Society. But one of the five applicants in the latest application round was the Western Victoria Primary Health Network (WVPHN) - a federal government initiative - which sought $261,969 over three years for its Ballarat Suicide Prevention Place Based Trial. The funds, if secured, would have been used to fund a staff member to monitor and respond to enquiries on the website attached to its suicide prevention program. The officer recommendation before council at Wednesday's ordinary meeting was to reject the application, primarily because the requested funds exceeded budget. In rejecting the application, however, the debate in council chambers focused not on the size of the grant sought but on WVPHN's status as a federal government initiative, with the discussion quickly devolving into the usual refrains around local government's use of ratepayer funds. Cr Ben Taylor, who opposed the application, said the current parameters of the strategic partnership program raised difficulties for councillors "as custodians of the city" in terms of council's use of funds derived from rates. "We're not the state government, not federal government; we're local government," he said. "We should be putting our attention to matters that are within our remit." To similar effect was Cr Mark Harris, who said the optics of a federal government organisation seeking funds from local government demonstrated obvious shortcomings with the grants program. "The reality is [that] in essence they're a federal entity and funding coming out of council's community [partnership fund] is therefore problematic," he said. "We haven't done too well with this process and I think we could do better in the policy area." Cr Belinda Coates, likewise, said the application from WVPHN had exposed a need for a review of the grants program. "What the application has done is just really bring to the fore some of the challenges and gaps and holes in the policy," she said. "We need to be clear in communicating to organisations what we're looking for in applications for strategic partnerships." Councillors unanimously supported an alternative motion to defer the strategic partnership program pending a review over the coming months. In consequence, all five applications received in the latest application round were rejected, at least in the short-term, including one from the Committee for Ballarat for its Future Shapers leadership program and another from the WestVic Academy of Sport for a wellbeing network, both of which were recommended for council approval. Council has meanwhile entered into a new two-year funding arrangement with Commerce Ballarat, promising the latter over $227,000 over the life of the agreement. Unlike the current agreement, which ends on 30 June 2022, the new partnership will be underpinned by a funding and services agreement, formalising the role Commerce Ballarat has played in delivering services which might otherwise be provided by council. Notwithstanding the shift in the nature of the agreement and a contractual requirement to acknowledge City of Ballarat as a sponsor of all relevant Commerce Ballarat initiatives, City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King denied the partnership foreshadowed a closer working relationship with Commerce Ballarat. "The proposed agreement signifies a continuation of the close working relationship between City of Ballarat and Commerce Ballarat," he said. The agreement also involves the sharing of appropriate information between council and Commerce Ballarat and continued provision for a councillor to sit on the board of Commerce Ballarat. Citing both the potential conflict of interest that could arise from the new partnership and oversight concerns, councillors resisted an officer recommendation for a four-year agreement, supporting instead Cr Harris' motion to halve the term to two years. "A two-year funding agreement will give us time to have a good look at our relationship and consider the way that they provide services for us," Cr Harris said, adding a constructive relationship would be lost if the two organisations became too closely aligned. "Obviously Commerce Ballarat want to do their work but we need to make sure the relationship doesn't become obscured," he said. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

