Rally for action against climate change in Ballarat on Sunday

A coalition of Ballarat groups will lead a march through the city on Sunday to protest against inaction on climate change, with the federal election campaign now in its third week. Organisers aim to meet at Civic Hall at 1pm on Sunday, marching to Trades Hall, with speeches at 2pm. Among the groups will be BREAZE, which will hold Ballarat's first federal candidates forum after the rally at the Ballarat Tech School on Albert Street, Extinction Rebellion, Ballarat Trades Hall, the Ballarat Climate Co-op, Environment Victoria volunteers, and the Ballarat Community Alliance. Organiser Tony Goodfellow said he hoped politicians would listen to the community - a nationwide survey run by ACM, publisher of this newspaper, found climate and the environment to be the top issue for voters "Everyone does care about climate change, already a lot of people have shown it's one of the biggest issues for the election," he said. One of the speakers for the rally, Narungga woman Deb Milera, concurred. IN THE NEWS "I think climate change is everybody's business, and it's about time, at the top level, they take it seriously," she said. "This is a way everyone can get involved and share their perspectives." More information on the rally and the forum is available online. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

