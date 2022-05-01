comment,

It only makes sense to completely relocate Llanberris Reserve to the Showgrounds site. This can be achieved affordably and in a way that compliments the development and usage of Mars Stadium. HAVE YOUR SAY BELOW. A new athletics reserve could make co-usage of Mars Stadium's new Gate 2 entrance as the future main public entrance to the athletics centre as well as the new public toilet block at the Southern end of Mars Stadium being dual purposed do support the athletics centre. RELATED COVERAGE: Construction of a new athletics centre would include a new international standard track, a new athletics club pavilion incorporating a viewing terrace and lighting could be perhaps the soon to be replaced Mars Stadium towers repurposed to provide high intensity lighting at the athletics centre. Another benefit of having a new athletics centre at the Showgrounds site is that it would likely incorporate a car park for 250 cars which would be dual purpose for use by Mars Stadium. It makes the most sense to relocate the city's athletics centre because of the opportunity to maximise dual usage of existing resources and amenities (Gates, toilets, lighting and car parking) that would result in overall cost reduction in building and ongoing maintenance of facilities while maximizing their usage. Finally, during the Games there will need to be some sort of media centre adjacent to Mars Stadium, either the new Athletics Club pavilion or perhaps the Pavilion at the CE Brown Reserve would fit the bill after some modification. I'm talking dollars and sense. Clint Crout, Seymour.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/6f51d641-82d4-4dac-80b1-14f4499f34f1.jpg/r0_226_5568_3372_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg