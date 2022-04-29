news, latest-news,

Lake Wendouree coach Jack Fitzpatrick has heaped praise on young guns Joel O'Connell and Tim Collins after the midfield pair's impressive starts to the season under the added pressure of leadership roles. O'Connell, 22, was elected captain by the playing group after former skipper Ash Simpson's season-ending Achille's injury, with Collins, 21, named his deputy. Both have been instrumental in the opening rounds, O'Connell averaging 20.5 disposals and eight tackles a game and Collins leading his side in clearances (11) and inside 50s (10). "It's a lot of responsibility when you're captain at 22 and vice-captain at 21, but that's the demographic of our group; we're a young team," Fitzpatrick said. "Their jobs are as footballers and leaders, which is a big ask for people so young, but they've led from the front. "Hopefully, this weekend, we get a greater buy-in from the entire group." IN OTHER BFNL NEWS: The Lakers suffered a first loss of the season last weekend, falling to North Ballarat by 10 goals. "We weren't happy that we didn't play to our trademark. We're trying to build a brand and an identity," Fitzpatrick said. "I think if you asked the general football observer or our supporters after round one how they would describe us (as a team), we would've been happy with their answer. "I don't want to take anything away from North Ballarat because they were very good, and we got punished by a very good side. But, at the same, I don't think we'd be overly thrilled by the way we would have been described by what we put on the park last week." This weekend, the Lakers are presented a golden chance to bag an important win against a higher-fancied East Point, with the reigning premier forced to make a raft of changes due to injury and illness. Fitzpatrick pinpointed areas where his group needed to improve. "The number one thing for us is just being a team that competes and makes the opposition beat us rather than just being so easy to play again," he said. "It's about making sure we're a team that competes every week for four quarters, 30 minutes every quarter." The midfield looms as the biggest battle ground in an important match for East Point, who is hunting a first win of the season. Roos captain Matthew Johnston was immense in last weekend's loss to Sebastopol, topping the league with 18 contested disposals and finishing with 11 clearances. Teenage forward Joshua Carlyle-Marks has been promoted to the side after being named the Roos' best in the reserves' loss last weekend. Carlyle-Marks is a graduate of last year's under-19 side and made two seniors appearances in 2021. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/b3546147-11fa-467e-bfe6-d801b29c36f1.jpg/r0_153_4246_2552_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg