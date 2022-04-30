Food relief agencies focus on fresh food offerings as price rises leave families struggling

Ballarat social welfare agencies will work to provide quality fresh fruit and vegetables to families in need as rising costs lead people to skip out on healthy food options.
Salvation Army Ballarat Doorways team leader John Clonan said demand for food relief at the service had risen, with a particular focus on fresh food.
The cost of fruit and vegetables increased 6.7 per cent in the last year, with meat and seafoods rising 6.2 per cent, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
"It is a very typical scenario that people are putting off buying healthy food when they are impacted by reduced finances or capacity due to inflation," he said.
"It is pretty tough. The poor are the ones who suffer the most."
When the choice comes down to pay the internet this month or don't eat, that is the pointy end.John Clonan, Salvation Army Ballarat
The Australian Bureau of Statistics this week revealed the consumer price index for the March quarter surged to an annual inflation rate of 5.1 per cent, up from 3.5 per cent previously.
This is the highest annual rate of inflation since 2011, fueled by rising petrol prices and higher dwelling construction costs.
In the March quarter, automotive fuel rose 11 per cent and the cost of new dwellings increased 5.7 per cent.
Food prices have had their highest year-on-year rise in more than a decade, increasing 4.3 per cent compared to the same time last year.
Dairy products rose 4.1 per cent and bread and cereal products 3 per cent.
Rabobank said consumers should be bracing for further food price rises over the next year with the impact of higher transport costs, supply-chain disruptions and high commodity prices still being felt.
"I don't think we are seeing the full impact of it as yet," Mr Clonan said.
Family budgets are expected to take another hit coming into Ballarat's winter, meaning rising energy bills.
The first $250 government cost of living payments reached the bank accounts of millions of eligible pensioners, income support recipients, veterans and concession card holders across Australia this week.
Mr Clonan said this payment would likely not be used for purchasing good quality food, instead going to issues like repairing a car or paying a debt.
He said COVID-19 was continuing to create its own challenges, with Salvation Army providing a food delivery to a rural family in isolation who may not have been able to afford a grocery delivery.
Mr Clonan encouraged community members to continue donating quality fresh fruit and vegetables to help the service meet rising demand.
"We want to focus on good quality fruit and vegetables as a way of providing good quality food for people for their well-being because you can't live on pasta and rice alone," he said.
"To have a consistent supply of fresh food is always something we have to manage."
