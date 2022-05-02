news, latest-news,

Deaf and hard-of-hearing people are still feeling left behind by Ballarat cinemas despite the addition of hearing aid loops and open captions, Ballarat's Deaf community says. Ellen Jansen, who was born with mild hearing loss in her right ear which has since led to her experiencing profound hearing loss, said Regent Cinema's hearing loop "doesn't work well at all." "I put in a formal complaint years ago about it but received no response." Deaf educator Maria Burgess said her luck with responses from Regent Cinemas had not been much better, "The loop system that Regent has installed works for only some rows of the cinema and is not loud enough for many deaf to access," Ms Burgess said. "I've emailed them over the years and their responses have been along the lines of 'we understand your issues but our hands are tied'." Ballarat Deaf Social Club president Euan Pescott said he felt the same. "The Deaf community in Ballarat want to enjoy a movie as much as the rest of the community and we do feel really cut off," he said. "There doesn't appear to be enough thought put forward for the Deaf community." When asked about the condition of their hearing aid loops, a spokesperson from Regent Cinemas' management said they had not received any formal complaints. "If we had formal complaints we would fix it immediately," they said. "We've checked our hearing aid loops a number of times and they are working perfectly fine." IN OTHER NEWS However, it is not only hearing loops the Deaf and hard-of-hearing communities are feeling disappointed by but also the screening of open-captioned films. "They both provide captioning at ridiculous times usually within work hours which I cannot attend," Mrs Jansen said. Ms Burgess echoed similar sentiments to Mrs Jansen, saying both cinemas have the same issues when it comes to their choice of open-captioned films, their frequency and screening times. "The Deaf community in Ballarat were very excited and we all booked tickets to see their shows that they advertised as open-captioned," Ms Burgess said. "This made us feel accepted and catered for. "However, when we check the time slots it's usually something like 10am on a weekday so it's no good for those of us who work or want to attend with kids." Mr Pescott added: "We would like to see open captioned films screened at a more appropriate time like six or seven o'clock". WHAT DO YOU THINK? HAVE YOUR SAY BELOW Ms Burgess said another issue she and others from her communities faced was the lack of knowledge cinema staff had when it came to airing open-captioned films. "One huge problem that happened again and again was staff forgetting to switch on the open captions on films which left us suffering through a now 'linguistically silent' show," she said. Regent Cinemas' management spokesperson told The Courier they were "100 per cent committed to open-captioning films". "However, whether we make them available depends on not only their availability but also the demand from those communities." The spokesperson said they were unable to show open-captioned films during peak times including weekends as it resulted in a decline in their patronage. However, they did say they were open to screening open-captioned films on a Tuesday or Wednesday night. "It's a very hard battle to win and we can't guarantee everyone will be happy about it." Showbiz Cinemas director Chris Jones said he was willing to discuss any barriers to entry customers may be experiencing. "We aim to make our cinemas as accessible as possible," he said. "We have worked with local community groups and councils to do so which led to us becoming awarded the Shane Everard and Matt Mattson Memorial Most Accessible Venue in Ballarat in 2018." Mr Pescott said he would like staff from both venues to be educated on how to communicate with deaf customers. "I would also like to see them publicising open-caption films more widely." Ms Burgess added: "We wish Regent to actually do what they say; if they advertise an accessible session then the staff there need to know how to make it happen". If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

