Monster truck carnival revs up in Ballarat this weekend

Families are in for a 'monster' show this weekend at the Ballarat Showgrounds. The Ballarat Carnival of Monsters will be held on Saturday and Sunday as part of its Australian tour. The show will feature six American-imported monster trucks which will crush cars under their huge tyres, drive over dirt mounds, stand on their wheels and do the moon walk. There will be a stunt clown, free styling motocross bikes, amusement rides, coffee and food. The monster trucks will flatten 16 cars during three shows scheduled over the two-day carnival. Professional monster truck driver Troy Garcia said there would be something for everyone at the carnival. He encouraged people to attend despite rain predicted on Saturday. "The crowd will definitely be wooed. They will see monster trucks flying through the air," Mr Garcia said. "We encourage people to get out of the house and bring a blanket and chairs." Mr Garcia said the Ballarat community had been generous, helping carnival organisers with supplying the dirt for the mounds and cars for crushing. He said organisers were making the most of the venue, which he said was ideal for the carnival, before the showgrounds move. "It's a lovely town and the people have been welcoming throughout the town," he said. A top of 14 degrees is expected on Saturday with a high chance of rain in the morning, while Sunday shoul top 17 degrees with a chance of a shower. The gates will open from 11am on Saturday and Sunday. Shows will be held at 2.30pm and 4.30pm on Saturday, and 3.30pm on Sunday. The amusement rides and monster truck rides will operate at all times during the carnival. Mr Garcia said there were plenty of tickets available to purchase at the showground gate or via https://ultimate.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/sales. He said he was expecting people to walk up to the gate to purchase their tickets. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HGEQmb32Jrb7fFYffAPJvy/e789536d-e414-4ad0-8564-9363b14eb3b7.jpg/r2_280_5469_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg