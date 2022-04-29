news, latest-news,

The chase for Ballarat City FC's second win of the NPL3 season continues as the club turns its attention to Doveton on Saturday. Doveton sits one place below City FC on the standings in ninth, with City FC seeming to regularly come up against a team in a similar situation each week. A 4-1 loss to Springvale hurt, but player-manager Michael Trigger said there were plenty of positives for the boys to build off of. "Reality is we could have scored four or five goals that game," he said. "If we make slight improvements in each box we are confident we can get a good result this weekend." The NPL3 boasts a strong competition this year where almost any team can cause an upset each round. Teams in similar situations to City FC have all shared shock wins and losses, but after six rounds the first midfield side to find consistency will be the one to break away from the congestion. "Every week seems like a six point match because the league is so tight," Trigger said. "Within each week you can see yourself move up three or four spots with a win or down three or four spots with a loss." Both sides head into the match on a three-game winless streak in NPL3, with Trigger expecting a very hard-fought battle. "They'll be looking at this match the same way as us, as an opportunity to leap frog each other on the ladder. "Doveton are a little more hardened and old school compared to the rest of the league. "We're confident that our game plan and style will match up well and put us in a position where we can get the result we want." The streak has not affected the mood of the players with the club remaining motivated and ready to put in the work necessary to begin their climb up the standings. "There's a really good feel around the entire club at the moment," Trigger said. "We're getting more and more people out to our home games and it is still one of the best starts we've had compared to the past." City FC will continue its attacking brand of football rather than changing their approach due to their opponent. "We have our own way of playing and it might change due to availability but it is more about us performing well and executing our game plan." The match kicks off at 3pm at Ballarat Regional Soccer Facility on Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173708434/9a2408ad-4283-43ff-9cb3-0906e4f8b6fb.jpg/r0_91_3542_2092_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg