Melbourne based, Arabic music collective, Tarab Ensemble, will light up Ballarat for one night only with their show Arabian Waves: Classical Arabic Music with a Twist on May 1. Described as a "shiver inducing" genre of music by Tarab Ensemble director, founder and keyboardist, Yousef Alreemawi, tarab is a form of classical music birthed in the ancient Arab world, with the word 'tarab' loosely translating to a 'heightened sense of emotion.' "The word can be described as the type of joy that you get from listening to good, often classical music," Mr Alreemawi. Playing in regional Victoria for the first time, Mr Alreemawi said the reason his ensemble decided to perform in Ballarat is to expose the wider Australian population to classical Arab music. "Australians have a good taste of international music and they have a good appreciation of ethnic music however they may not have had the chance to taste the gist of our music so we thought to go to regional Victoria," he said. IN THE NEWS: Supported by Creative Victoria and Arts Access Victoria, nine multi faith Arabic and non-Arabic musicians including Anthony Schulz, Sarah McDonald and Grammy award winning Daniel Jauregui will take to the Wendouree Performing Arts Centre stage showcasing an array of Arabic music from countries including Egypt and Algeria. "We selected songs from the 40s, 50s and 60s," Mr Alreemawi said. "These songs were mostly born in Egypt by contemporary pioneers back then, like Muhammad Abdul Wahab and Umm Kulthum, a female artist who is renown as the immortal mother of tarab. "We will also be playing a genre in tarab called 'Samaei' which can be translated to a genre played by ear." Established in 2019, Mr Alreemawi said Tarab Ensemble was born from a need to address the gap in classical Arabic music in Australia. "There is beautiful diversity and richness in Australia with Arabic culture with music, bands and singers and musicians but what was missing was classical Arabic music," he said. Describing their decision to perform for the first time in November 2019 in Northcote as one brought about by "spontaneity" and intrigue as to how the wider Australian population would react to classical Arab music, Mr Alreemawi said he was delighted with the response of their first show. "It was a huge success and pretty much a full house," he said. "We had more that 85 people attend and many told us this was the first time they had seen something like this." Looking to the future, Mr Alreemawi aims to represent classical Arabic music on a larger platform in Australia. "We might have members of the audience who haven't heard anything about the Arab world before us so it is our responsibility that we represent the Arab world from the gateway of music which showcases its beauty, richness and diversity." For more information and to book tickets scan the QR code below. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

