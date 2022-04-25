news, latest-news,

Ballarat Region Treegrowers has completed a 21st century version of the typical Aussie drop slab hut, once prevalent among miners' huts in the region's gold rush era. In building the hut, BRT and woodsman Lachlan Park followed three organising principles, described as "going local, slow and carbon low". BRT secretary Gib Wettenhall said going local, slow and natural combined to ensure carbon emissions were kept low. "No long distance travel or processing meant embedded energy in construction was minimal," Mr Wettenhall said. "Lachie has in the process not only crafted a thing of beauty, but also updated the design of the traditional drop slab hut so that it's fit for purpose in the 21st century." The hut was built as a meeting place at BRT's 11-year-old, 15-hectare biodiverse plantation at Lal Lal, which showcases local Australian timbers and sustainability. Mr Wettenhall said the Ballarat region's native timber, grown by farm forester members of BRT, was used to build the hut. He said it was all pegged together the old green wood way. Sugar gum was used for the frame, messmate stringybark for the drop slabs slotted into the frame, and black wattle for the double rolling doors and flooring. "As well as going local, all the materials used were either natural and unprocessed, like the granite foundation stones from a nearby quarry," Mr Wettenhall said. "Or the wattle and daub weatherproofing under the eaves that swapped the traditional British willow and cow manure straw mix for foraged on site woven silver wattle, daubed with clay from the adjacent dam mixed with kangaroo dung and paddock grass." Mr Wettenhall said the drop slab hut provided a practical and attractive example of how we might deploy native timbers to advance habitat creation, and show how BRT could offer resources to landowners and an income stream. The hut sits within a clearing in a biodiverse plantation of more than 40 local indigenous species, mimicking the structure of the swamp woodland that once would have stood there. Mr Wettenhall said once a bare degraded paddock within the mining buffer zone of kaolin clay mining company SUVO Strategic Minerals, BRT's 'biorich' plantation acted as a demonstration project pursuing the binary goals of optimising biodiversity, while producing useful resources from timber to seeds, foliage and rare endangered plants. "By pursuing a binary approach of keeping and caring for country, we are choosing to act as custodians - just as the First Australians did for 65,000 years prior to settlement," he said. BRT officially launched the hut earlier this month. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HGEQmb32Jrb7fFYffAPJvy/3e7577d0-04dd-447e-9822-41e7928b8e7b.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg