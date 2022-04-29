Police appeal for information after p-plater drove off on officers

news, latest-news,

Ballarat Police are searching for the driver of a Holden Commodore which failed to stop for officers in the CBD on Wednesday. Police were approaching the intersection of Sturt and Armstrong Streets at 3.15pm when they spotted the green p-plater driving the blue car without any registration plates. The driver refused to pull over when officers turned on their lights and sirens. Police believe the person behind the wheel was a 20 to 30-year-old caucasian man who was wearing a hat. It is believed the vehicle was possibly a VY or a VZ model sedan. Anyone with information on the incident, or who may have information on the driver or vehicle is urged to contact First Constable Ing at the Ballarat Police Station on 5336 600. A confidential report can also be made via Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersvic.com.au. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

