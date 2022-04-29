news, latest-news,

Round three of the Central Highlands Netball League is filled with match-ups that look destined to widen the gap between the top and bottom sides through two rounds. First-placed Springbank has the opportunity to run away from the rest of the league with an enticing match-up against last-placed Carngham-Linton, but second-placed Rokewood-Corindhap also finds itself in a similar spot against Creswick sitting in sixteenth. Dunnstown and Hepburn, two of the six sides yet to record a win, match up against each other on the weekend while Bungaree and Ballan, also winless, might have a harder time trying to chase that first victory when they run into Beaufort and Skipton. Five teams sit on four points with a couple of games offering some of those clubs the chance to jump their way into the top eight. Learmonth host the undefeated Gordon in what has the potential to be the game of the round with both sides having some competitive battles through the first two weeks, while Daylesford and Clunes also make their case with both sides hanging around the bottom of the eight. Newlyn will be able to reminisce about its 53-goal thumping over Waubra for a further week as the Cats enjoy a well earned rest on the weekend whereas Waubra will be thrown right back into the thick of it, coming up against the undefeated Buninyong who currently sit in fifth place.

