Man's sentence reduced on appeal after holding sword to woman's head

A man who pointed a sword at a woman and threatened to chop off her head, causing her to fear for her life, has had his prison sentence reduced on appeal. Dougal Macalister-Mitchell faced the County Court in Ballarat on Friday via video link from custody where a judge acknowledged the sentence imposed earlier in the Magistrates' Court was in the highest range. The court heard Macalister-Mitchell was experiencing a psychotic episode when he made the threats to kill the woman with a sword, but it was not clear whether the psychosis was drug induced or mental health related. He had been staying at the victim's house when he woke her up about 3am in early January in 2022 and climbed onto the bed screaming 'I am going to chop your head off'. The court heard Macalister-Mitchell grabbed the woman's wrist while she screamed for him to leave her alone before he pulled her hair, held the sword in front of her face and made the threat to kill again. "The victim really thought the accused was going to kill her," the crown prosecutor said. Macalister-Mitchell smashed the windows of the woman's house after she locked him outside before police found him on the street and arrested him. Defence counsel Matthew Neilson said his client had not bee taking his medication for schizophrenia in the lead up to the offending. He said he had improved significantly over time while in custody and a combination sentence of jail time and a community corrections order was appropriate to monitor him and assist with his behavioural issues. Judge Justin Hannebery said the sentence of 18-months' imprisonment with 12-month non-parole period imposed in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court was stern for this type of offending. "For a Magistrates' Court sentence, this sits absolutely in the top end of the range for threat to kill," he said. Justice Hannebery said the offending was 'undoubtedly worse' than middle range and he would adjust the sentence to reduce it by a few months given Macalister-Mitchell's plea of guilty in COVID times. The man was re-sentenced to 15-months' imprisonment with a nine-month non-parole period. He has already served 104 days in pre-sentence detention. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

