Aged care staff in Ballarat have applauded the support of federal member Catherine King, after she signed a pledge supporting a call for better wages and conditions. The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation (ANMF) invited Ms King to address their members and other aged care staff, who argue they were working ever-increasing hours for negligible pay and long shifts. The ANMF are conducting a campaign calling on the federal government to fix aged care by implementing the recommendations of the 2018 Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety, and by acting on four key actions: At an afternoon tea at Ballarat Trades Hall, Ms King signed the ANMF pledge and told the workers she and the entire Australian community appreciated the work of nursing staff in aged care. "I know you are tired," Ms King said. "I know in the last two years you've had to step up in ways you never thought you would ever have to do. I've seen the work you've all been doing. You can only do that if you're getting paid decently; if you're able to take leave, if you're actually getting supported in your work; if you've got governments that actually understand the complexity of your work, respect it, and make sure the funding system works for you and works for the people in your care. We don't have that at the moment." Ms King said she understood personally how draining care work was. Ms King's father is in aged care, and her mother was before her death. She said the system has been under strain for a decade, and acknowledged that when the Labor Party was in power it still was not perfect. Aged care staff attending the meeting told The Courier it was expected that they would have to show up for double shifts, and were constantly working under the agreed ratio of staff to patients. One employee in the public system said they worked under the scheduled ratio every single shift, because of a continual shortage of staff. "Basically I just have to work harder," the worker who asked to remain unidentified said. "There's a perception the public have: we work under (staff-patient)ratios and it's all good, but really we don't have the staff to cover the ratios." Ms King said she understood the system was broken, saying it was pointless having quality standards on paper which could not be achieved if staff were unable to meet them because of underfunding and continual overwork. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caleb.cluff/9a1d795f-bb79-48d4-bd44-6485ea869590.JPG/r0_396_4032_2674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg