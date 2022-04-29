Downpour hits Ballarat, flooding streets and damaging buildings

news, latest-news,

Ballarat recorded 15mm of rain in an hour and a half, with a huge downpour hitting the city on Friday afternoon. The band of rain reached the city at about 4pm, with 2.8mm falling in one hour. However the heaviest falls came between 5pm and 5.30pm where around 12mm fell. The downpour caused water to flood over roads while some homes and businesses, including one part of Stockland Wendouree, reportedly suffered water damage. The downpour was among a large band of rain and storms that crossed the state during the afternoon. Warnings were issued in some areas to the south-west of Victoria, however Ballarat was not included. Ballarat's forecast for the remainder of the evening is the chance of rain, while tomorrow is expected to be a partly cloudy day with the medium chance of rain in the early morning. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

