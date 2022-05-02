news, latest-news,

The 119th Lake Goldsmith Steam Rally took place over the weekend, with crowds gathering over the two-day event to take in the vast heritage collection of machinery and vehicles on display. Organiser Warren Harris said the event attracted steam-engine enthusiasts and historians alike, with machines on display spanning 80 years of history. "There's a few exhibits that are from around the 1880s or 1890s, right through to the 1960s," he said. "It's just the mechanical ingenuity that's been used over the years, just the engineering of it all - just fantastic." The rally, at Stockyard Hill, was host to about 1000 exhibits, an afternoon grand parade on both days, and an earthmoving area with old bulldozers and draglines. The Lake Goldsmith Steam Preservation Association event has run in May and November every year since November 1962, with the exception of missed pandemic years. For those who missed out this weekend, the next event - featuring vintage ploughing - will be on October 29 and 30, 2022.

