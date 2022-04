news, latest-news,

A Central Highlands Football League senior coach will be missing for his team's round three encounter. Waubra's Matt James is having surgery on Saturday to remove his appendix. The Roos face Buninyong at Waubra, with each side striving for their first win. Trav Ford will step into the role of head coach for the day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/0617a7dd-5ef0-4048-a35f-8a31520fd5fd.JPG/r1295_1708_3769_3106_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg