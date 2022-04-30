news, latest-news,

The Clues Booktown festival returned over the weekend for the first time since the start of the pandemic - much to the delight of book lovers across the region. Self proclaimed "raging bookworm" Anna Danziger travelled from Ballarat to attend the festival with a friend and said she was returning home with some literary classics. "I don't know where I'm going to put all of these books when I get home, but I'm just going to read them all," she said. "I'd like to annotate them, so I'll just go over and read them and then annotate them and then talk about them to people - it's pretty fun." Revellers enjoyed around 60 booksellers across the township, a children's entertainment program, and author talks across the weekend. Booktown program coordinator Suzi Cordell said the program's underlying theme was "hope and looking forward". "I wanted to be able to look back and look at what our challenges are and find a way to move forward," she said. "We've done things like focused our festival beginning with the Indigenous panel talking about the school of discontent, we've got Millie Ross and a panel about talking about what we can do practically in the garden, at home, about positive action". "All of the panels, including what's happening in the children's area, are looking at positive interactive things that we can do to go forward to make a better world for us." Hepburn Shire mayor Cr Tim Drylie said at the event was beneficial to the area, and it was great to look around and see smiling faces. "It's not just the financial, in terms of the 12,000 people that come to visit over two days on average to this event. It's local businesses, local people getting out ... it's being able to get out and just recharge our batteries and be together again," he said. "It's the celebration of books and the history of books and the importance of those in terms of a diversity of voices being heard ... there's so many different ways people can engage in this event, and it's wonderful to see." For Ms Danziger, it was a chance to enjoy both old and new. "The smell of the pages of old books are really nice, I like to live vicariously through the main characters ... It's a really good opportunity to find authors and characters you haven't heard about," she said. "You can go back and find them, read them, and get new experiences from different books." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

