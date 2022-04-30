news, latest-news,

SENIORS Melton 12.11 (83) d Bacchus Marsh 8.7 (55) East Point 15.12 (102) d Lake Wendouree 5.13 (43) Darley 14.14 (98) d Melton South 9.11 (65) Redan 14.10 (94) Sebastopol 6.13 (59) Ballarat 13.13 (91) d North Ballarat 11.11 (77) RESERVES Melton 20.14 (134) d Bacchus Marsh 3. 11 (29) Lake Wendouree 10.6 (66) d East Point 6.15 (51) Sebastopol 13.12 (90) d Redan 5.10 (40) Darley 8.15 (63) d Melton South 6.9 (45) UNDER-19 Bacchus Marsh 14.12 (96) d Melton 4.7 (31) East Point 15.15 (105) d Lake Wendouree 3.3 (21) Redan 6.11 (47) d Sebastopol 5.5 (35) North Ballarat v Ballarat SENIORS Beaufort 10.9 (69) d Bungaree 10.7 (67) Springbank 17.16 (118) d Carngham-Linton 8.7 (55) Rokewood-Corindhap 16.25 (121) d Creswick 2.0 (12) Daylesford 8.15 (63) d Clunes 7.6 (48) Skipton 16.9 (105) d Ballan 6.7 (43) Dunnstown 10.16 (76) d Hepburn 7.2 (44) Gordon 12.12 (84) d Learmonth 10.13 (73) Buninyong 12.7 (79) d Waubra 10.10 (70) RESERVES Beaufort 10.15 (75) d Bungaree 3.5 (23) Springbank 13.11 (89) d Carngham-Linton 2.6 (18) Rokewood-Corindhap 9.7 (61) d Creswick 3.3 (21) Daylesford 15.20 (110) d Clunes 7.9 (51) Skipton d Ballan (scores not supplied) Dunnstown 10.16 (76) d Hepburn 7.2 (44) Learmonth 10.17 (77) d Gordon 1.2 (8) Buninyong 12.7 22.12 (144) d Waubra 3.3 (21) UNDER-18 Beaufort 7.7 (49) d Bungaree 5.8 (38) Springbank v Carngham-Linton (scores not supplied) Rokewood-Corindhap v Creswick (scores not supplied) Daylesford 12.11 (83) d Clunes 4.4 (28) Skipton v Ballan (scores not supplied) Dunnstown 16.17 (113) d Hepburn 0.1 (1) Learmonth 6.14 (50) d Gordon 4.5 (29) Waubra 17.7 (109) d Buninyong 3.2 (20) UNDER-15 Bungaree 7.12 (54) d Beaufort 3.1 (19) Springbank v Carngham-Linton cancelled Rokewood-Corindhap 3.13 (31) d Creswick 0.0 (0) Daylesford 27.15 (177) d Clunes 0.0 (0) Ballan 11.10 (76) d Skipton 1.2 (8) Hepburn 10.4 (64) d Dunnstown 8.9 (57) Learmonth 7.2 (44) d Gordon 2.5 (17) Buninyong 13.7 (85) d Waubra 2.3 (15) UNDER-12 Bungaree 3.2 (20) d Beaufort 2.3 (15) Springbank v Carngham-Linton (scores not supplied) Rokewood-Corindhap 6.3 (39) d Creswick 1.2 (8) Daylesford 3.7 (25) d Clunes 0.0 (0) Skipton 11.4 (70) d Skipton 0.0 (0) Dunnstown 3.0 (18) d Hepburn 2.1 (13) Learmonth 7.5 (47) d Gordon 0.0 (0) Buninyong 2.4 (16) d Waubra 0.5 (5) SENIORS Navarre 17.5 (107) d Maldon 4.7 (31) Natte Bealiba 27.15 (177) d Royal 4.8 (32) Dunolly 10.5 (65) d Lexton 8.11 (59) Harcourt 25.18 (168) d Maryborough 3.0 (18) Carisbrook 18.15 (123) d Talbot 5.4 (34) Trentham 14.17 (101) d Newstead 5.3 (33) RESERVES Maldon 10.12 (72) d Navaree 7.5 (47) Natte Bealiba 19.12 (126) d Royal Park 0.2 (2) Lexton 10.10 (70) d Dunolly 6.7 (43) Harcourt 23.16 (154) d Maryborough 3.1 (19) Talbot 16.6 (102) d Carisbrook 7.10 (52) Newstead 8.7 (55) d Trentham 8.3 (51) UNDER-17.5 Maldon 12.14 (86) d Navarre 1.5 (11) Lexton 17.17 (119) d Royal Park 1.2 (8) Avoca 25.22 (172) d Maryborough 0.0 (0) Carisbrook 18.11 (119) d Talbot 2.2 (14) UNDER-14.5 Maldon 10.14 (74) d Navarre 0.1 (1) Natte Bealiba 11.11 (77) d Royal Park 0.0 (0) Avoca 26.26 (182) d Trentham 0.1 (1) Talbt 6.11 (47) d Carisbrook 2.4 (16) Maryborough 4.14 (38) d Harcout 5.3 (33) Lexton 12.7 (79) d Dunolly 3.3 (21) UNDER-11.5 Avoca 10.15 (75) d Campbells Creek 0.0 (0) Navaree 6.9 (45) d Maldon 0.0 (0) Natte Bealiba 9.7 (61) d Royal Park 0.0 (0) Carisbrook 13.8 (86) d Talbot 1.2 (8) Newstead 3.1 (19) d Trentham 2.4 (16) Harcourt 6.11(47) d Maryborough 1.0 (6) SENIORS Woorndoo-Mortlake 34.20 (224) d Caramut 5.2 (32) Glenthompson-Dunkeld 11.8 (74) d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 4.9 (77) Tatyoon 33.20 (218) d Great Western 4.2 (26) Ararat Eagles 14.17 9101) d SMW Rovers 4.4 (28) Penshurst 19.24 (138) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 7.2 (44) Lismore-Derrinallum 38.25 (263) d Moyston-Willaure 1.2 (8) RESERVES Woorndoo-Mortlake 17.14 (116) d Caramut 1.1 (7) Glenthompson-Dunkeld 14.14 (98) d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 5.3 (33) Tatyoon 12.16 (88) d Great Western 3.2 (20) SMW Rovers 8.13 (61) d Ararat Eagles 6.5 (41) Penshurst 16.19 (115) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 0.1 (1) Lismore-Derrinallum 23.20 (158) d Moyston-Willaure 5.6 (36) UNDER-16.5 Caramut 9.11 (65) d Rams 2.3 (15) Tatyoon 7.4 (46) d Great Western 5.4 (34) Moyston-Willaura 18.15 (123) d Ararat Eagles 1.0 (6) Penhsurst 14.14 (98) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 0.1 (1) A GRADE Lake Wendouree 46 d East Point 40 Melton South 42 d Darley 28 Redan 44 d Sebastopol 37 North Ballarat 52 d Ballarat 27 LADDER North Ballarat 2 2 0 0 1 106 58 10 182.76 Darley 2 2 0 0 0 112 70 8 160.00 Redan 1 1 0 0 1 51 29 6 175.86 Melton South 1 1 0 0 1 54 40 6 135.00 East Point 1 1 0 0 1 45 39 6 115.38 Ballarat 3 1 2 0 0 113 131 4 86.26 Bacchus Marsh 2 0 2 0 1 57 116 2 49.14 Sebastopol 2 0 2 0 0 77 87 0 88.51 Lake Wendouree 2 0 2 0 0 60 105 0 57.14 B GRADE Bacchus Marsh 37 d Melton 30 Darley 65 d Melton South 24 East Point 52 d Lake Wendouree 28 Redan 52 d Sebastopol 33 North Ballarat 37 drew Ballarat 37 LADDER Ballarat 3 2 0 1 0 169 99 10 170.71 North Ballarat 3 2 0 1 0 118 89 10 132.58 Darley 2 2 0 0 0 126 53 8 237.74 East Point1 1 0 0 1 54 20 6 270.00 Melton South 2 1 1 0 0 97 95 4 102.11 Lake Wendouree 2 1 1 0 0 79 83 4 95.18 Melton 2 1 1 0 0 61 95 4 64.21 Redan 1 0 1 0 1 40 43 2 93.02 Sunbury 2 0 2 0 1 51 76 2 67.11 Sebastopol 2 0 2 0 0 49 113 0 43.36 Bacchus Marsh 2 0 2 0 0 49 127 0 38.58 C GRADE East Point 46 d Lake Wendouree 30 Darley 32 d Melton South 21 Ballarat 47 d North Ballarat 22 Sebastopol v Redan LADDER Darley 2 2 0 0 0 82 53 8 154.72 Lake Wendouree 2 2 0 0 0 73 55 8 132.73 East Point 1 1 0 0 1 32 22 6 145.45 Melton South 1 1 0 0 1 40 35 6 114.29 Ballarat 2 1 1 0 0 84 62 4 135.48 Redan 1 0 1 0 1 27 31 2 87.10 North Ballarat1 0 1 0 1 28 42 2 66.67 Bacchus Marsh 2 0 2 0 1 44 91 2 48.35 Sebastopol 2 0 2 0 0 53 72 0 73.61 Melton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 D GRADE Bacchus Marsh 34 d Melton 33 East Point 32 d Lake Wendouree 19 Melton South 33 d Darley 16 Ballarat 30 d North Ballarat 23 Sebastopol 43 d Redan 15 LADDER Ballarat 2 2 0 0 0 78 27 8 288.89 North Ballarat 2 2 0 0 0 91 36 8 252.78 East Point e 1 1 0 0 1 40 14 6 285.71 Melton 2 1 1 0 0 81 54 4 150.00 Lake Wendouree 2 1 1 0 0 58 54 4 107.41 Darley 2 1 1 0 0 62 66 4 93.94 Melton South 2 1 1 0 0 49 63 4 77.78 Bacchus Marsh 2 1 1 0 0 49 64 4 76.56 Redan 1 0 1 0 1 19 33 2 57.58 Sunbury 2 0 2 0 1 31 116 2 26.72 Sebastopol 2 0 2 0 0 43 74 0 58.11 E GRADE Melton 19d Bacchus Marsh 17 East Point 37 d Lake Wendouree 14 Melton South 36 d Darley 11 Ballarat 19 d North Ballarat 10 Sebastopol 20 d Redan 14 LADDER Melton South 2 2 0 0 0 56 22 8 254.55 East Point 1 1 0 0 1 31 16 6 193.75 Redan 1 1 0 0 1 26 20 6 130.00 Sebastopol 2 1 1 0 0 48 40 4 120.00 Bacchus Marsh 2 1 1 0 0 39 40 4 97.50 Lake Wendouree 2 1 1 0 0 34 37 4 91.89 Ballarat 2 1 1 0 0 35 40 4 87.50 North Ballarat 1 0 1 0 1 11 14 2 78.57 Melton 1 0 1 0 1 13 31 2 41.94 Darley 2 0 2 0 0 23 56 0 41.0 19/UNDER Lake Wendouree 28 d East Point 24 Darley 34 d Melton South 33 North Ballarat 36 d Ballarat 33 Sebastopol 50 d Redan 21 Ballarat 2 2 0 0 0 88 40 8 220.00 Sebastopol 2 2 0 0 0 89 49 8 181.63 Lake Wendouree 2 2 0 0 0 74 60 8 123.33 North Ballarat 2 1 1 0 0 85 36 4 236.11 Darley 2 1 1 0 0 62 47 4 131.91 Sunbury 1 0 1 0 2 5 58 4 8.62 Redan 1 0 1 0 1 33 43 2 76.74 Melton South 1 0 1 0 1 26 45 2 57.78 East Point 1 0 1 0 1 21 56 2 37.50 Bacchus Marsh 2 0 2 0 1 28 77 2 36.36 A GRADE Natte Bealiba 62 d Royal Park 29 Lexton 55 d Dunnoly 18 Harcourt 66 d Maryborough Rovers 39 Carisbrook 67 d Talbot 18 Trentham 44 drew Newstead 44 Navarre v Maldon not supplied LADDER - AVOCA 8pts, 205.00%; MALDON 6, 162.86; HARCOURT 4, 300.00; NATTE BEALIBA 4, 213.64; CARIBROOK 4, 206.25; MARYBOROUGH ROVERS 4, 161.29; Campbells Creek 4, 69.91; Newstead 2, 78.16; Lexton 0, 87.50; Royal Park 0, 55.77; Trentham 0, 48.48; Navarre 0, 46.81; Talbot 0, 42.86; Dunolly 0,33.33 B GRADE Natte Bealiba 35 d Royal Park 24 Lexton 33 d Dunolly 27 Harcourt 40 d Maryborough 26 Carisbrook 44 d Talbot 19 Newstead 20 d Trentham 18 Navaree v Meldon not supplied LADDER - AVOCA 8pts, 282.05%; HARCOURT 4, 522.22; NATTE BEALIBA 4, 440.00; LEXTON 4, 223.53; CARISBROOK 4, 175.00; MALDON 4, 129.17; Newstead 4, 120.69; Maryborough Rovers 0, 82.86; Talbot 0, 77.42; Trentham 0, 57.14; Royal Park 0, 52.08; Campbells Creek 0, 31.00; Navarre 0, 22.73; Dunolly 0, 19.15 C GRADE Natte Bealiba 35 d Royal Park 29 Lexton 57 d Dunolly 9 Harcourt 50 d Maryborough 7 Carisbrook 30 d Talbot 16 Trentham 38 d Newstead 27 Navarre v Maldon not supplied LADDER -NEWSTEAD 8pts, 396.00%; AVOCA 8, 300.00; HARCOURT 4, 1925.00; LEXTON 4, 331.25; NATTE BEALIBA 4, 140.00; TRENTHAM 4, 139.39; Talbot 4, 104.55; Carisbrook 0, 71.74; Navarre 0, 71.43; Maldon 0, 63.33; Royal Park 0, 50.00; Campbells Creek 0, 25.44; Maryborough Rovers 0, 14.52; Dunolly 0, 5.19 17/UNDER Natte Bealiba 41 d Royal Park 17 Lexton 17 d Dunolly 11 Maryborough 41 d Harcourt 25 Carisbrook 22 d Talbot 13 Navaree v Meldon not supplied LADDER - MALDON 8pts, 372.73%; TRENTHAM 6, 100.00; NATTE BEALIBA 4, 511.11; HARCOURT 4, 207.14; ROYAL PARK 4, 175.00; LEXTON 4, 144.44; Avoca 4, 125.00; Maryborough 4, N/A; Carisbrook 2, 100.00; Dunolly 0, 48.28; Campbells Creek 0, 44.00; Talbot 0, 26.83; Navarre 0, 19.57; Newstead 0 0.00 15/UNDER Royal Park 25 d Natte Bealiba 11 Dunolly 30 d Lexton 9 Harcourt 41 d Maryborough 2 Carisbrook 21 d Talbot 2 Newstead 24 d Trentham 0 LADDER - CAMPBELLS CREEK 8pts, 226.92%; CARISBROOK 4, 1125.00; MALDON 4, 358.33; NATTE BEALIBA 4, 300.00; ROYAL PARK 4, 240.00; NEWSTEAD 4, 207.69; Harcourt 4, 164.71; Dunolly 0, 60.71; Avoca 0, 50.00; Maryborough 0, 48.15; Lexton 0, 35.14; Navarre 0, 33.33; Talbot 0, 27.91; Trentham 0, 8.89

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/33985eb9-d483-48bb-b12c-308e7e1cb3ba.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg