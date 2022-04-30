See all the football and netball results from around the Ballarat region | April 30, 2022
FOOTBALL
BALLARAT FOOTBALL NETBALL LEAGUE
SENIORS
Melton 12.11 (83) d Bacchus Marsh 8.7 (55)
East Point 15.12 (102) d Lake Wendouree 5.13 (43)
Darley 14.14 (98) d Melton South 9.11 (65)
Redan 14.10 (94) Sebastopol 6.13 (59)
Ballarat 13.13 (91) d North Ballarat 11.11 (77)
RESERVES
Melton 20.14 (134) d Bacchus Marsh 3. 11 (29)
Lake Wendouree 10.6 (66) d East Point 6.15 (51)
Sebastopol 13.12 (90) d Redan 5.10 (40)
Darley 8.15 (63) d Melton South 6.9 (45)
UNDER-19
Bacchus Marsh 14.12 (96) d Melton 4.7 (31)
East Point 15.15 (105) d Lake Wendouree 3.3 (21)
Redan 6.11 (47) d Sebastopol 5.5 (35)
North Ballarat v Ballarat
CENTRAL HIGHLANDS FOOTBALL LEAGUE
SENIORS
Beaufort 10.9 (69) d Bungaree 10.7 (67)
Springbank 17.16 (118) d Carngham-Linton 8.7 (55)
Rokewood-Corindhap 16.25 (121) d Creswick 2.0 (12)
Daylesford 8.15 (63) d Clunes 7.6 (48)
Skipton 16.9 (105) d Ballan 6.7 (43)
Dunnstown 10.16 (76) d Hepburn 7.2 (44)
Gordon 12.12 (84) d Learmonth 10.13 (73)
Buninyong 12.7 (79) d Waubra 10.10 (70)
RESERVES
Beaufort 10.15 (75) d Bungaree 3.5 (23)
Springbank 13.11 (89) d Carngham-Linton 2.6 (18)
Rokewood-Corindhap 9.7 (61) d Creswick 3.3 (21)
Daylesford 15.20 (110) d Clunes 7.9 (51)
Skipton d Ballan (scores not supplied)
Dunnstown 10.16 (76) d Hepburn 7.2 (44)
Learmonth 10.17 (77) d Gordon 1.2 (8)
Buninyong 12.7 22.12 (144) d Waubra 3.3 (21)
UNDER-18
Beaufort 7.7 (49) d Bungaree 5.8 (38)
Springbank v Carngham-Linton (scores not supplied)
Rokewood-Corindhap v Creswick (scores not supplied)
Daylesford 12.11 (83) d Clunes 4.4 (28)
Skipton v Ballan (scores not supplied)
Dunnstown 16.17 (113) d Hepburn 0.1 (1)
Learmonth 6.14 (50) d Gordon 4.5 (29)
Waubra 17.7 (109) d Buninyong 3.2 (20)
UNDER-15
Bungaree 7.12 (54) d Beaufort 3.1 (19)
Springbank v Carngham-Linton cancelled
Rokewood-Corindhap 3.13 (31) d Creswick 0.0 (0)
Daylesford 27.15 (177) d Clunes 0.0 (0)
Ballan 11.10 (76) d Skipton 1.2 (8)
Hepburn 10.4 (64) d Dunnstown 8.9 (57)
Learmonth 7.2 (44) d Gordon 2.5 (17)
Buninyong 13.7 (85) d Waubra 2.3 (15)
UNDER-12
Bungaree 3.2 (20) d Beaufort 2.3 (15)
Springbank v Carngham-Linton (scores not supplied)
Rokewood-Corindhap 6.3 (39) d Creswick 1.2 (8)
Daylesford 3.7 (25) d Clunes 0.0 (0)
Skipton 11.4 (70) d Skipton 0.0 (0)
Dunnstown 3.0 (18) d Hepburn 2.1 (13)
Learmonth 7.5 (47) d Gordon 0.0 (0)
Buninyong 2.4 (16) d Waubra 0.5 (5)
MARYBOROUGH CASTLEMAINE DISTRICT FOOTBALL NETBALL LEAGUE
SENIORS
Navarre 17.5 (107) d Maldon 4.7 (31)
Natte Bealiba 27.15 (177) d Royal 4.8 (32)
Dunolly 10.5 (65) d Lexton 8.11 (59)
Harcourt 25.18 (168) d Maryborough 3.0 (18)
Carisbrook 18.15 (123) d Talbot 5.4 (34)
Trentham 14.17 (101) d Newstead 5.3 (33)
RESERVES
Maldon 10.12 (72) d Navaree 7.5 (47)
Natte Bealiba 19.12 (126) d Royal Park 0.2 (2)
Lexton 10.10 (70) d Dunolly 6.7 (43)
Harcourt 23.16 (154) d Maryborough 3.1 (19)
Talbot 16.6 (102) d Carisbrook 7.10 (52)
Newstead 8.7 (55) d Trentham 8.3 (51)
UNDER-17.5
Maldon 12.14 (86) d Navarre 1.5 (11)
Lexton 17.17 (119) d Royal Park 1.2 (8)
Avoca 25.22 (172) d Maryborough 0.0 (0)
Carisbrook 18.11 (119) d Talbot 2.2 (14)
UNDER-14.5
Maldon 10.14 (74) d Navarre 0.1 (1)
Natte Bealiba 11.11 (77) d Royal Park 0.0 (0)
Avoca 26.26 (182) d Trentham 0.1 (1)
Talbt 6.11 (47) d Carisbrook 2.4 (16)
Maryborough 4.14 (38) d Harcout 5.3 (33)
Lexton 12.7 (79) d Dunolly 3.3 (21)
UNDER-11.5
Avoca 10.15 (75) d Campbells Creek 0.0 (0)
Navaree 6.9 (45) d Maldon 0.0 (0)
Natte Bealiba 9.7 (61) d Royal Park 0.0 (0)
Carisbrook 13.8 (86) d Talbot 1.2 (8)
Newstead 3.1 (19) d Trentham 2.4 (16)
Harcourt 6.11(47) d Maryborough 1.0 (6)
MININERA DISTRICT FOOTBALL LEAGUE
SENIORS
Woorndoo-Mortlake 34.20 (224) d Caramut 5.2 (32)
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 11.8 (74) d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 4.9 (77)
Tatyoon 33.20 (218) d Great Western 4.2 (26)
Ararat Eagles 14.17 9101) d SMW Rovers 4.4 (28)
Penshurst 19.24 (138) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 7.2 (44)
Lismore-Derrinallum 38.25 (263) d Moyston-Willaure 1.2 (8)
RESERVES
Woorndoo-Mortlake 17.14 (116) d Caramut 1.1 (7)
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 14.14 (98) d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 5.3 (33) Tatyoon 12.16 (88) d Great Western 3.2 (20)
SMW Rovers 8.13 (61) d Ararat Eagles 6.5 (41)
Penshurst 16.19 (115) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 0.1 (1)
Lismore-Derrinallum 23.20 (158) d Moyston-Willaure 5.6 (36)
UNDER-16.5
Caramut 9.11 (65) d Rams 2.3 (15)
Tatyoon 7.4 (46) d Great Western 5.4 (34)
Moyston-Willaura 18.15 (123) d Ararat Eagles 1.0 (6)
Penhsurst 14.14 (98) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 0.1 (1)
NETBALL
BALLARAT FOOTBALL NETBALL LEAGUE
A GRADE
Lake Wendouree 46 d East Point 40
Melton South 42 d Darley 28
Redan 44 d Sebastopol 37
North Ballarat 52 d Ballarat 27
LADDER
North Ballarat 2 2 0 0 1 106 58 10 182.76
Darley 2 2 0 0 0 112 70 8 160.00
Redan 1 1 0 0 1 51 29 6 175.86
Melton South 1 1 0 0 1 54 40 6 135.00
East Point 1 1 0 0 1 45 39 6 115.38
Ballarat 3 1 2 0 0 113 131 4 86.26
Bacchus Marsh 2 0 2 0 1 57 116 2 49.14
Sebastopol 2 0 2 0 0 77 87 0 88.51
Lake Wendouree 2 0 2 0 0 60 105 0 57.14
B GRADE
Bacchus Marsh 37 d Melton 30
Darley 65 d Melton South 24
East Point 52 d Lake Wendouree 28
Redan 52 d Sebastopol 33
North Ballarat 37 drew Ballarat 37
LADDER
Ballarat 3 2 0 1 0 169 99 10 170.71
North Ballarat 3 2 0 1 0 118 89 10 132.58
Darley 2 2 0 0 0 126 53 8 237.74
East Point1 1 0 0 1 54 20 6 270.00
Melton South 2 1 1 0 0 97 95 4 102.11
Lake Wendouree 2 1 1 0 0 79 83 4 95.18
Melton 2 1 1 0 0 61 95 4 64.21
Redan 1 0 1 0 1 40 43 2 93.02
Sunbury 2 0 2 0 1 51 76 2 67.11
Sebastopol 2 0 2 0 0 49 113 0 43.36
Bacchus Marsh 2 0 2 0 0 49 127 0 38.58
C GRADE
East Point 46 d Lake Wendouree 30
Darley 32 d Melton South 21
Ballarat 47 d North Ballarat 22
Sebastopol v Redan
LADDER
Darley 2 2 0 0 0 82 53 8 154.72
Lake Wendouree 2 2 0 0 0 73 55 8 132.73
East Point 1 1 0 0 1 32 22 6 145.45
Melton South 1 1 0 0 1 40 35 6 114.29
Ballarat 2 1 1 0 0 84 62 4 135.48
Redan 1 0 1 0 1 27 31 2 87.10
North Ballarat1 0 1 0 1 28 42 2 66.67
Bacchus Marsh 2 0 2 0 1 44 91 2 48.35
Sebastopol 2 0 2 0 0 53 72 0 73.61
Melton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
D GRADE
Bacchus Marsh 34 d Melton 33
East Point 32 d Lake Wendouree 19
Melton South 33 d Darley 16
Ballarat 30 d North Ballarat 23
Sebastopol 43 d Redan 15
LADDER
Ballarat 2 2 0 0 0 78 27 8 288.89
North Ballarat 2 2 0 0 0 91 36 8 252.78
East Point e 1 1 0 0 1 40 14 6 285.71
Melton 2 1 1 0 0 81 54 4 150.00
Lake Wendouree 2 1 1 0 0 58 54 4 107.41
Darley 2 1 1 0 0 62 66 4 93.94
Melton South 2 1 1 0 0 49 63 4 77.78
Bacchus Marsh 2 1 1 0 0 49 64 4 76.56
Redan 1 0 1 0 1 19 33 2 57.58
Sunbury 2 0 2 0 1 31 116 2 26.72
Sebastopol 2 0 2 0 0 43 74 0 58.11
E GRADE
Melton 19d Bacchus Marsh 17
East Point 37 d Lake Wendouree 14
Melton South 36 d Darley 11
Ballarat 19 d North Ballarat 10
Sebastopol 20 d Redan 14
LADDER
Melton South 2 2 0 0 0 56 22 8 254.55
East Point 1 1 0 0 1 31 16 6 193.75
Redan 1 1 0 0 1 26 20 6 130.00
Sebastopol 2 1 1 0 0 48 40 4 120.00
Bacchus Marsh 2 1 1 0 0 39 40 4 97.50
Lake Wendouree 2 1 1 0 0 34 37 4 91.89
Ballarat 2 1 1 0 0 35 40 4 87.50
North Ballarat 1 0 1 0 1 11 14 2 78.57
Melton 1 0 1 0 1 13 31 2 41.94
Darley 2 0 2 0 0 23 56 0 41.0
19/UNDER
Lake Wendouree 28 d East Point 24
Darley 34 d Melton South 33
North Ballarat 36 d Ballarat 33
Sebastopol 50 d Redan 21
Ballarat 2 2 0 0 0 88 40 8 220.00
Sebastopol 2 2 0 0 0 89 49 8 181.63
Lake Wendouree 2 2 0 0 0 74 60 8 123.33
North Ballarat 2 1 1 0 0 85 36 4 236.11
Darley 2 1 1 0 0 62 47 4 131.91
Sunbury 1 0 1 0 2 5 58 4 8.62
Redan 1 0 1 0 1 33 43 2 76.74
Melton South 1 0 1 0 1 26 45 2 57.78
East Point 1 0 1 0 1 21 56 2 37.50
Bacchus Marsh 2 0 2 0 1 28 77 2 36.36
MARYBOROUGH CASTLEMAINE DISTRICT FOOTBALL NETBALL LEAGUE
A GRADE
Natte Bealiba 62 d Royal Park 29
Lexton 55 d Dunnoly 18
Harcourt 66 d Maryborough Rovers 39
Carisbrook 67 d Talbot 18
Trentham 44 drew Newstead 44
Navarre v Maldon not supplied
LADDER - AVOCA 8pts, 205.00%; MALDON 6, 162.86; HARCOURT 4, 300.00; NATTE BEALIBA 4, 213.64; CARIBROOK 4, 206.25; MARYBOROUGH ROVERS 4, 161.29; Campbells Creek 4, 69.91; Newstead 2, 78.16; Lexton 0, 87.50; Royal Park 0, 55.77; Trentham 0, 48.48; Navarre 0, 46.81; Talbot 0, 42.86; Dunolly 0,33.33
B GRADE
Natte Bealiba 35 d Royal Park 24
Lexton 33 d Dunolly 27
Harcourt 40 d Maryborough 26
Carisbrook 44 d Talbot 19
Newstead 20 d Trentham 18
Navaree v Meldon not supplied
LADDER - AVOCA 8pts, 282.05%; HARCOURT 4, 522.22; NATTE BEALIBA 4, 440.00; LEXTON 4, 223.53; CARISBROOK 4, 175.00; MALDON 4, 129.17; Newstead 4, 120.69; Maryborough Rovers 0, 82.86; Talbot 0, 77.42; Trentham 0, 57.14; Royal Park 0, 52.08; Campbells Creek 0, 31.00; Navarre 0, 22.73; Dunolly 0, 19.15
C GRADE
Natte Bealiba 35 d Royal Park 29
Lexton 57 d Dunolly 9
Harcourt 50 d Maryborough 7
Carisbrook 30 d Talbot 16
Trentham 38 d Newstead 27
Navarre v Maldon not supplied
LADDER -NEWSTEAD 8pts, 396.00%; AVOCA 8, 300.00; HARCOURT 4, 1925.00; LEXTON 4, 331.25; NATTE BEALIBA 4, 140.00; TRENTHAM 4, 139.39; Talbot 4, 104.55; Carisbrook 0, 71.74; Navarre 0, 71.43; Maldon 0, 63.33; Royal Park 0, 50.00; Campbells Creek 0, 25.44; Maryborough Rovers 0, 14.52; Dunolly 0, 5.19
17/UNDER
Natte Bealiba 41 d Royal Park 17
Lexton 17 d Dunolly 11
Maryborough 41 d Harcourt 25
Carisbrook 22 d Talbot 13
Navaree v Meldon not supplied
LADDER - MALDON 8pts, 372.73%; TRENTHAM 6, 100.00; NATTE BEALIBA 4, 511.11; HARCOURT 4, 207.14; ROYAL PARK 4, 175.00; LEXTON 4, 144.44; Avoca 4, 125.00; Maryborough 4, N/A; Carisbrook 2, 100.00; Dunolly 0, 48.28; Campbells Creek 0, 44.00; Talbot 0, 26.83; Navarre 0, 19.57; Newstead 0 0.00
15/UNDER
Royal Park 25 d Natte Bealiba 11
Dunolly 30 d Lexton 9
Harcourt 41 d Maryborough 2
Carisbrook 21 d Talbot 2
Newstead 24 d Trentham 0
LADDER - CAMPBELLS CREEK 8pts, 226.92%; CARISBROOK 4, 1125.00; MALDON 4, 358.33; NATTE BEALIBA 4, 300.00; ROYAL PARK 4, 240.00; NEWSTEAD 4, 207.69; Harcourt 4, 164.71; Dunolly 0, 60.71; Avoca 0, 50.00; Maryborough 0, 48.15; Lexton 0, 35.14; Navarre 0, 33.33; Talbot 0, 27.91; Trentham 0, 8.89