Ballarat has stunned the competition, handing early premiership fancy North Ballarat its first loss in a year while East Point and Redan celebrated their first wins of the season in a huge round in the Ballarat Football Netball League. The Swans were made to work for their victory, turning a 16-point half-time deficit into a one-point lead at three-quarter time before storming home in the final term to move to a 2-1 record. The result solidifies Joe Carmody's group as genuine finals contender with Aiden Domic a dominant force playing on a wing. North Ballarat captain Simon McCartin (rested) was a notable late ommission for the Roosters, while Swans' halfback Nicholas Weightman's best-on-ground performance across half-back kept the hosts' forward line under control. The Roosters' usual threats Samuel Artz and Jamie Quick were limited to two goals apiece. Ballarat 13.13 (91) d North Ballarat 11.11 (77) Confidence is building for Redan after a young group stormed over a far-more experienced Sebastopol by 45 points to celebrate a first win of the season. Lachlan George was immense in his first game for 2022, kicking five goals, while under-17 player Rory Gunssey bagged two majors alongside Izaac Grant and Lachlan McLean. Redan overran the hosts in the midfield, with teenager Harry Lawson impressing and off-season recruit Nathan Dunstan winning the ruck battle. The Burra pulled a late selection surprise, midfield bull Lachlan Cassidy missing the match with a slight injury while key forward Toby Hutt was a last-minute inclusion. Hutt was limited to one goal as the Lions showed the fruits of a dogged pre-season. Redan 14.10 (94) Sebastopol 6.13 (59) East Point has responded to its season-opening loss in resounding fashion beating Lake Wendouree by 59 points to secure its first points on its search for a third-straight premiership. Isaac Hucker was the Roos' leading goalkicker with three majors, while Jordan Johnston was named the hosts' best, kicking two goals of his own. The Roos dominated from the outset, restricting the Lakers to two behinds in the first quarter. Accuracy in front of goal haunted the Lakers with a 5.13 return blowing out the deficit in a second-straight loss for Jack Fitzpatrick's side. East Point 15.12 (102) d Lake Wendouree 5.13 (43) Melton has asserted itself as the season's benchmark side fighting back from a half-time deficit to beat Bachcus Marsh and become the competition's only unbeaten side. After a first-quarter arm-wrestle, the Bloods entered the second half nine points behind, needing to lift their game. The visitors did so in style, keeping the Cobras scoreless while kicking seven goals of their own to lay the platform for the 28-point win. Ryan Carter continued his hot start to the season, kicking three goals to take his tally to 14 after three rounds. Melton now sits on top of the table heading into a clash with Darley next week. Melton 12.11 (83) d Bacchus Marsh 8.7 (55) Darley has survived a mighty scare on the road against Melton South to record a second win under new coach Dan Jordan. After Melton South kicked the first two goals of the game, the Devils fought back to level the scores at the first break. A seesawing second term ended with the Panthers taking a four-point lead into the changing rooms. From there, the Devils' class proved the difference. Nick Rodda kicked eight goals, taking him to 14 after three rounds, while captain Brett Bewley dominated to be named Darley's best. Darley 14.14 (98) d Melton South 9.11 (65)

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/321a8858-ff17-45bb-984e-ee54a9012697.jpg/r2_407_3983_2656_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg