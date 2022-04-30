CHFL round 3 wrap: Dunnstown stands stall, Daylesford, Bungaree get on board

news, latest-news,

Make no mistake, Dunnstown is the real deal in the Central Highlands Football League premiership race. The Towners had sounded a warning shot when it lost to Gordon by three points in round two. Dunnstown went the next step to confirm its standing as genuine contender by defeating Hepburn by 32 points at Dunnstown on Saturday. With it being Hepburn's first loss, Springbank, Gordon and Skipton remain the only unbeaten side after three rounds. Clunes and Learmonth also tasted defeat for the first time. Dunnstown took control with a four-goal third term to increase its advantage to 24 points and then held sway in a low-scoring last quarter. For the second week in a row Gordon held off a serious challenge, this time by Learmonth at Wendouree - getting across the line by 11 points. While it was Learmonth's first loss, the Lakies showed more than enough that they are going to be right in the hunt for finals. Daylesford shook up Clunes with a 15-point win at Daylesford - giving the Bulldogs their first win. And in the upset of the round, Beaufort came off a two-week break and heavy opening round loss to defeat Bungaree by two points. Buninyong also tasted success for the first time with a badly needed nine-point win over Waubra. In other games, Springbank, Skipton and Rokewood-Corindhap had comfortable victories.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/d5d38680-4e48-42e6-9454-92d2707ce5e7.jpg/r4_94_1832_1127_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg