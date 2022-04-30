news, latest-news,

THE Ballarat Miners men are on the board in season 2022, overcoming a slow start to power away with a big win over Eltham in front of a noisy Selkirk Stadium on Saturday night. Trailing 9-0 after the first five minutes, the Miners clicked into gear from that point, wrestling back the lead by half-time, before pulling away to a 99-78 win. It was a near perfect display from the new-look team which is getting its act together quickly under new coach Luke Sunderland. Every player on the Miners roster got a debut including youngsters Jackson Talbot and Ned Renfree, who both came on the dying moment for their debut, Renfree even getting on the scoreboard with two free throws, capping off an almost perfect night for the home side. The almost perfect is due to big man Amos Brooks who looked to tweak his ankle midway early in the third quarter, but he was able to battle on, finishing with nine points and six rebounds from his 24 minutes on court. The only other downside for the Miners was the unavailability of giant recruit Deng Gak after his clearance was not obtained before the game from the United States. However with Brooks, Jordan Lingard and Preston Bungei holding down the big man positions to aplomb, it wasn't required. Last week in the overtime loss to Geelong, it was the Bungei show with the athletic recruit hitting 30 points in a solo effort, this time though there were no individual heroics with Nic Pozoglou's 18 top-scoring, bringing down 12 boards and eight assists. Koen Sapwell, 15 points, David Crisp, 15 points and Bungei, 13 points all played their part in what was a much better team display in front of the home crowd. There's no rest for the Miners though, they'll be up bright and early on Sunday with a trip to face Sandringham, a team that will only get stronger as the season progresses, so a win in the one and only meeting for the sides to the Miners will be crucial. The story surrounding Eltham was the return of Sam Short to Selkirk Stadium, but the former Miner and NBL championship winner had a night he'd rather forget, although he finished with 11 points, more than half came late when the game was well and truly decided. Ballarat Miners 99 (N. Pozoglou 18, K Sapwell 15, D Crisp 15, P Bungei 13) def Eltham Wildcats 79 (M Dance 21, J. Sykes 13)

