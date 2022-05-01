news, latest-news,

THE Ballarat Miners have split their double-header in a controversial finish, going down by five points to Sandringham on Sunday after a strong 21-point win at home over Eltham on Saturday night. Trailing by as much as 20 points midway through the second quarter, due mostly to the Sabres 67 per cent shooting percentage from the outside, the Miners fought back to lead by four points deep into the last quarter. But a perplexing referee call to penalise forward Preston Bungei for basket interference after he had looked to rebound a missed three-point attempt from the Sabres changed the momentum of the contest. It gave the home side the lead back, and try as they may, the Miners could not recapture the momentum, going down 89-84. It was a sour ending to what had been an outstanding opening to the weekend when the Miners thumped Eltham by 21 points in front of a raucous home crowd on Saturday night. Giving up the first nine points of the match, the Miners clicked into gear and ran away to a convincing 99-78 win. The game was noticeable for the debut of Jackson Talbot and Ned Renfree, who both came on the dying moments, Renfree even getting on the scoreboard with two free throws, capping off an almost perfect night for the home side. In one downside, Amos Brooks looked to tweak his ankle early in the third quarter, but he was able to battle on. He appeared to aggravate the injury on Sunday and had little impact in that contest. The only other downside for the Miners was the unavailability of giant recruit Deng Gak after his clearance papers didn't arrive from the USA. Gak's presence will be needed next week on the road against Bendigo. Ballarat Miners 99 (N. Pozoglou 18, K Sapwell 15, D Crisp 15, P Bungei 13) def Eltham Wildcats 78 (M Dance 21, J. Sykes 13) Ballarat Miners 84 (D Crisp 19, K Sapwell 18) def by Sandringham Sabres 89 (T. Smith-Milner 22, N. Gabsch 16)

