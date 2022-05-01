news, latest-news,

THE Ballarat Miners women have won their first ever game at Selkirk Stadium, pulling away from Eltham Wildcats in a topsy-turvy match to win by 11 points. The 78-67 win on a night where the Miners celebrated the life of Kelly Richardson, who died earlier this year, and also saw a reunion of their eight consecutive premiership teams in the later 1990s, early 2000s was a testament to the hard work and dedication of a team that looks finally to have found its mojo. It was the night where Ballarat saw the immense talent that is Jade Melbourne and can now see why she is destined for WNBA heights. Melbourne was at her brilliant best, finishing with 20 points, including two clutch buckets in the final moments that finally sealed the victory, but it was her work away from the basket that shone out. Melbourne was a creative force, finishing the night with eight rebounds, 10 assists and seven steals in an all-round virtuoso performance. She had plenty of help though. Early days, just like in the opening round it was Kristy Rinaldi who was on fire, she had 11 points to quarter time, finishing with 16, Isabella Brancatisano was outstanding in her 15 points, five rebounds performance, while Zitina Aokuso looked likely to score every time she found herself under the bucket, usually from a classic move set-up by Melbourne. Early on Ballarat looked set to pull away after Rinaldi got hot. The home side led by 12 points at the first change, but that had evaporated by half time as Eltham surged to level the game at 39-39. But after the break, the Miners put the foot down, opening up another 12-point lead before holding their nerve in the final quarter, as Melbourne led the way to the 11 point win. For coach David Herbert - who bore a striking resemblance of former Miners coach Brendan Joyce with his constant pacing up and down the sidelines, barking instructions as he went - it was the perfect debut after he missed last week's season opener. "This is the sort of program that usually takes three years, we're hoping to fast track that a little bit," Herbert said after the match. For Eltham, Taylah Wynne's return to Selkirk Stadium was nothing to write home about, finishing with 12 points, but most of the Wildcats work was done by Hayley Leidel's 19 points and Korinne Campbell's 15 as they shoulder most of the work. Sunday's win over Sandringham was set up by Brancatisano who shot the lights out with seven three-pointers at 64 per cent, leading the charge with 25 points. Again, Melbourne was at her dynamic best bringing teammates into the contest, finishing herself with 19 points, 10 rebounds and another five assists. It was also an impressive weekend from youngster Millie Cracknell who earned a start in both matches, jumping out of the block well on Sunday to finish with nine points and three assists. A 2-1 start to the season leaves the Miners in a solid position with back-to-back road trips to come against Bendigo and Kilsyth. Ballarat Miners 78 (J. Melbourne 20, K Rindaldi 1, Z Aokuso 15, I Brancatisano 15) def Eltham Wildcats 67 (H Leidel 19, K Campbell 15) Ballarat Miners 80 (I. Brancatisano 25, J. Melbourne 12) def Sandringham Sabres 65 (G. Pineau 19)

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/b1f7f1e0-11f3-48c8-9874-849e4b1d4966.jpg/r0_290_4229_2679_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg