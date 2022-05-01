Paramedics fast-tracked as Ballarat response-time benchmarks drop

news, latest-news,

The number of Code One emergencies met in benchmark times in Ballarat has dropped since 2021 as pandemic pressure continues to see unprecedented demand. Ambulance Victoria was called to 93,234 emergency cases between January and March this year across Victoria. That broke the record set the previous quarter, making it the busiest in the state's history. According to Ambulance Victoria, 66.8 per cent of Code 1 cases were responded to within the state-wide average response time target of 15 minutes - a small improvement of 0.3 per cent compared to the previous quarter. The state-wide average response time to Code 1 cases was 15 minutes and 15 seconds. In the Ballarat area, there was a 17.2 per cent increase in Code 1 caseload from the same time in 2021. Paramedics attended 78.4 per cent of Code 1 patients in Ballarat LGA within 15 minutes - compared with 84.3 per cent the same time last year. The average response time to Code 1 patients was 13 minutes and 16 seconds. Response times were faster in the Ballarat major population centre with ambulances reaching 79.6 per cent of Code 1 patients within 15 minutes with an average response time of 13 minutes and 02 seconds. Ambulance Victoria Grampians Acting Regional Director Peter Jenkins said the challenge of the Omicron variant and furloughed healthcare workers meant the health system remained under significant and sustained stress. In response to the crisis, Ambulance Victoria is now fast-tracking the recruitment of new officers, with another hundred having already hit the road this year and 120 more to begin inductions in May. RELATED NEWS: Callers wait up to 39 minutes for triple zero calls to be answered, ESTA receives funding for more call-takers The boost is on top of the extra 700 officers who joined Victoria's ranks last year. "This recruitment drive continues ... to help get more ambulances on the road and to patients quicker," acting CEO Libby Murphy says. "Our lives may be returning to normal but the extraordinary strain on our hardworking paramedics and the entire health system persists." Another 48 COVID-19 deaths and almost 39,000 new cases were reported across Australia on Saturday. NSW announced 11,709 cases and 20 deaths, Victoria 9064 cases and 19 deaths - 11 of them over several days - and Queensland 5885 cases and five deaths. There were also four deaths in South Australia. There are currently more than 330,000 active cases across the nation. Almost 3200 patients are in hospital with about 140 in intensive care. Meanwhile two non-COVID hospital wards in Tasmania have closed after positive patients were detected in one at Hobart's Repatriation Hospital and another at Royal Hobart Hospital. The impacted wards are closed to non-COVID admissions and visitors until further notice, except on compassionate grounds, while contact tracing is undertaken. Western Australia has scrapped quarantine for asymptomatic close contacts in line with national guidelines, dumped remaining gathering limits, abolished G2G travel passes and removed vaccine requirements for interstate travellers. But workplace vaccination mandates remain, meaning the unvaccinated are still banned in most industries. South Australia has also scrapped close contact isolation rules, bringing its restrictions into line with NSW, Victoria, Queensland and the ACT. Anyone deemed a close contact no longer has to isolate at home, although they will need to take five rapid antigen tests over seven days. They will also be required to wear masks when outside the home, are banned from visiting high-risk settings like aged care centres, and must inform employers and schools of their status. AAP

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xZTdZ6tEPcDnFXvZB8aTeZ/9f757b26-e902-40dc-896c-d6df673120de.jpg/r0_352_4928_3136_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg