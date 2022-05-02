news, latest-news,

In 2018, before the election, the state government promised $130 million for freight line upgrades in Ballarat. Four years later, that project has been scrapped, leaving questions about the viability of other major projects in the city. The Freight-Passenger Gauge Separation Project - stay with us - was meant to make it easier for freight trains coming from the north of the state to get to ports. It would follow another massive project, the Murray Basin Rail Project, which has also had its share of problems, and would mean freight trains don't have to do a dog-leg between Maryborough and Ararat. READ MORE: Murray Basin Rail Project: What the business case review could mean for Ballarat The state government promised to put in extra tracks around Ballarat, including under the bridge at Armstrong Street, which would mean more freight trains could come through the city on the way to Geelong. Long story short, there are two different kinds of tracks, standard gauge and broad gauge, and most freight is on standard gauge - it can also be dual gauge, with both, like between Ballarat and Geelong. The original media releases from 2018 have been deleted from state government websites, but reporting from the time reveals a plan to duplicate more than a kilometre of track between Ballarat station and the North Ballarat junction. FROM 2018: State to splash $130 million to separate passenger and freight trains in town "Under the project broad gauge passenger services and single gauge freight trains will be separated in and around Ballarat Station, allowing for more efficient use of the platforms and fewer hold-up periods," The Courier reported. "When completed the upgrade will allow for a fifth daily commuter service to run between Ballarat and Ararat while paving the way for further services to Maryborough." But in 2019, a year after the announcement, which was funded in the 2018-19 budget, found the project "unviable" given the high cost and extensive construction required. It "would constrain current and future Ballarat passenger services, and is unlikely to deliver expected key benefits to the freight industry now and into the future". A Department of Transport spokesperson said in a statement "significant work has been undertaken by the Victorian and Federal Governments between Maryborough and Ararat allowing the freight line to be reopened after 15 years, and by the end of 2022 will enable improved journey times and increased loading capacity to 21-tonne axle loading". Hinch Justice Party upper house MP Stuart Grimley said there were more questions to be answered by the state government. "Is this a broader message about the Government's intentions to not invest in the full Murray Basin Rail Project upgrades in future?" he said in a statement. "Whilst the community appreciates the increase in passenger services to and from Ballarat in recent years, we still haven't addressed the problem of allowing additional freight services through Ballarat. This has huge economic impacts on the whole western and northern regions of our state. "Further, given this money was factored into the 2018-19 Budget, where did this money go?" Public Transport Users Association Ballarat convenor Ben Lever said had the project been completed, there would not have been a significant effect on passenger services. "The government has made comments that imply it's no longer possible to run these freight trains through Ballarat due to increased passenger services, but that's not really accurate," he said. "They might need to invest in building more capacity through Ballarat in order to ensure everything runs smoothly, but that's exactly what the Freight-Passenger Gauge Separation Project was designed to achieve." He added plans for an intermodal freight hub at the Ballarat West Employment Zone could also be affected - the federal government has allocated $9 million to that project. "The intermodal freight hub at BWEZ was always a bit of a tricky proposition because it's not really in the best location - logistically it's best if intermodal facilities are "on the way", so trains can just pause there briefly rather than having to divert out of their way," he explained. IN THE NEWS "Horsham's facility on the Melbourne-Adelaide line is a good example of this. BWEZ is on the Ararat line, but freight trains passing through Ballarat use the Maryborough line, so they'd need to make two awkward and time-consuming reversing manoeuvres to access the BWEZ site. "Alternately, operators could run trains exclusively to and from BWEZ, but this is less efficient than just tacking onto an existing train, and there might not be enough volume of freight generated at the site to justify a regular service. "Issues with the site aside, the half-completed Murray Basin project means that freight trains from Mildura and the north west can't pass through Ballarat any more, which means we have access to far fewer trains to use for intermodal purposes - which makes any intermodal proposal significantly less feasible." Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

