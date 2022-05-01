news, latest-news,

The monkey is off Lake Wendouree's back after a spirited final-quarter fightback saw the visitors upset East Point by six goals and celebrate a first Ballarat Football Netball League win under new coach Court McLean. The Lakers trailed at every break before a near-perfect final term, headlined by 100 per cent shooting accuracy, swayed the match in their favour. Melanie Allen, who returned to the A Grade side this year after a couple seasons away from the game, starred with 41 goals in the 46-40 triumph. "It was nice to get that first win on the board, especially after two big losses," McLean said. "But, I've said from the start of the season that it's going to be slow. We need to be patient. "We just need to implement what we've done at training, which we've done and we're made some improvements." McLean held special praise for her side's attitude as the pressure rose in the final quarter. "The important thing was our composure. When we needed to make sure we didn't make any errors, we shot at 100 per cent in the last quarter," McLean said. "I thought we were also really tenacious in chasing when we needed to chase and fighting back when we needed to rather than just letting it go. "Everyone played a massive part in trying to get to everthing. Those one per centers were (important). At Mars Stadium, North Ballarat's new-look defensive partnership continued its early dominance, restricting Ballarat to its lowest total since round 15, 2017. Veteran goal-keeper Emma Church and her new partner in crime Georgette Paatsch were named among the Roosters' best in the 52-27 triumph. Former Sally McLean Medallist Maddy Selmon was a notable absentee for the victors but Gina McCartin was a more than capable replacement in attack, scoring 24 goals in a best-on-court performance. The Roosters' new rival, Melton South, continued its assault on the A Grade summit, handing Darley a first loss of the season in dominant fashion. After a tense first quarter where the Panthers led by one goal, the hosts stormed away to record a 42-28 win. Iliseva Sovau (23) was Melton South's main threat in the goal ring, while the Panthers' defence was in its usual fine touch to move to 2-0 heading into a bye next weekend. The loss sees Darley slip to second on the ladder heading into the bye. In round three's final game, Redan celebrated a seven-goal win to further compound Sebastopol's slow start to the season. The Lions, helped by Jordan Lever's 32 goals, led at every break en route to their second win of the season. While the season is still young, alarm bells are starting to ring for finals hopeful Sebastopol who enters a big match against Lake Wendouree in round four with a 0-3 record.

