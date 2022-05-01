Buningyong is still the team to beat in the Central Highlands Netball League | results, ladders
Buningyong jumped from fifth to first with a thumping 81-14 win over Waubra in the Central Highlands Netball League.
The Bombers' 81 goals on Saturday is the highest score any side has registered this season, with the 67-goal margin also the largest winning margin of the year.
Buningyong's perfect season last year was abruptly ended due to COVID-19, providing extra motivation for player-coach Erin Riley and her team this season.
"There's definitely that extra drive after last year ended the way it did," she said.
"This year we're just looking forward to having a full season and hopefully getting a chance to compete in finals."
Buningyong's three-pronged attack starred in the attacking third as Zoe Ottavi, Shenae Haintz and Eden Squire led the charge.
"All three of them were very strong and together obviously combined very well on the weekend," Riley said.
"We're very fortunate to have a strong ten-person squad."
Buningyong's start to the year has them in a commanding position on top of the standings and Riley hopes the club can continue building throughout the season.
"We're quite happy after the weekend and hopefully we can continue that form through the next couple months."
After three rounds, four sides still remain unbeaten with Springbank, Rokewood and Skipton joining Buningyong up the top of the standings.
A whopping five teams are still yet to taste victory with those sides losing by an average margin of 33 goals on the weekend.
Gordon dropped out of the top eight after suffering its first loss of the season in a 23-goal defeat to Learmonth, while Dunnstown's first win came in dominant fashion with a 60-goal belting over the winless Hepburn.
After its first win in over two years last week, Daylesford only had to wait seven days for its second win with an 11-goal victory over the then-undefeated Clunes.
Beaufort also got on the board in round three with a classy win over Bungaree, while the results around them meant Newlyn held on to its top-eight ladder position despite having a week off in round three.
CENTRAL HIGHLANDS NETBALL LEAGUE RESULTS & LADDERS
A GRADE
Dunnstown 78 d Hepburn 18
Buninyong 81 d Waubra 14
Learmonth 49 d Gordon 26
Daylesford 39 d Clunes 28
Skipton 47 d Ballan 31
Rokewood-Corindhap 53 d Creswick 19
Beaufort 33 d Bungaree 22
Springbank 72 d Carngham-Linton 27
LADDER: BUNINYONG 12, 281.25; SPRINGBANK 12, 236.84; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 12, 220.27; SKIPTON 12, 166.67; NEWLYN 8, 182.14; LEARMONTH 8, 120.95; CLUNES 8, 113.46; DAYLESFORD 8, 112.64; Gordon 8, 110; Beaufort 8, 63.75; Dunnstown 4, 161.97; Waubra 4, 17.57; Ballan 2, 78.69; Hepburn 2, 43.14; Bungaree 0, 67.69; Creswick 0, 48.63; Carngham-Linton 0, 43.78
B GRADE
Dunnstown 56 d Hepburn 8
Buninyong 59 d Waubra 25
Learmonth 38 d Gordon 33
Clunes 51 d Daylesford 10
Skipton 26 d Ballan 23
Rokewood-Corindhap 30 d Creswick 29
Bungaree 43 d Beaufort 17
Springbank 24 d Carngham-Linton 20
LADDER: BUNINYONG 12, 183.75; BUNGAREE 12, 178.46; GORDON 8, 207.46; CLUNES 8, 194.83; BALLAN 8, 143.75; LEARMONTH 8, 126.19; SPRINGBANK 8, 121.88; CARNGHAM-LINTON 8, 102.99; Skipton 8, 101.69; Newlyn 8, 81.03; Dunnstown 4, 103.03; Rokewood-Corindhap 4, 83.33; Waubra 4, 54.95; Hepburn 4, 38.94; Beaufort 4, 37.84; Creswick 0, 72.37; Daylesford 0, 21.68
C GRADE
Dunnstown 56 d Hepburn 8
Buninyong 63 d Waubra 21
Learmonth 32 d Gordon 18
Clunes 60 d Daylesford 13
Ballan 37 d Skipton 8
Rokewood-Corindhap 38 d Creswick 21
Bungaree 42 d Beaufort 19
Springbank 41 d Carngham-Linton 13
LADDER: BUNINYONG 12, 269.35; SPRINGBANK 12, 224.49; BALLAN 12, 202.70; NEWLYN 12, 146.34; CLUNES 8, 153.57; GORDON 8, 134.92; BUNGAREE 8, 129.58; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 8, 128.99; Learmonth 4, 87.95; Carngham-Linton 4, 83.70; Skipton 4, 59; Waubra 4, 44.90; Dunnstown 4, 44.44; Beaufort 4, 37.35; Daylesford 4, 21.78; Creswick 0, 71.43
17/UNDER
Hepburn 31 d Dunnstown 17
Buninyong 30 d Waubra 26
Learmonth 22 d Gordon 14
Clunes 37 d Daylesford 13
Skipton 19 d Ballan 11
Rokewood-Corindhap 44 d Creswick 5
Bungaree 38 d Beaufort 11
Carngham-Linton 32 d Springbank 15
LADDER: CLUNES 12, 528; HEPBURN 12, 397.06; SKIPTON 12, 288.24; BUNGAREE 12, 212.50; NEWLYN 12, 210.34; BUNINYONG 12, 122.22; CARNGHAM-LINTON 8, 138.89; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 4, 111.67; Learmonth 4, 100; Dunnstown 4, 98.51; Gordon 4, 80.60; Springbank 4, 80; Waubra 4, 48.48; Beaufort 4, 40; Daylesford 0, 33.04; Ballan 0, 20.17; Creswick 0, 10.56
15/UNDER
Hepburn 56 d Dunnstown 7
Buninyong 24 d Waubra 5
Gordon 33 d Learmonth 13
Clunes 16 d Daylesford 6
Skipton 23 d Ballan 10
Rokewood-Corindhap 10 d Creswick 4
Bungaree 36 d Beaufort 8
Springbank 30 d Carngham-Linton 17
LADDER: HEPBURN 12, 458.06; GORDON 12, 442.86; SKIPTON 12, 377.78; CLUNES 12, 373.68; SPRINGBANK 12, 257.89; BUNGAREE 8, 205.13; NEWLYN 8, 137.14; LEARMONTH 8, 87.88; Buninyong 6, 118.37; Carngham-Linton 4, 95.38; Rokewood-Corindhap 4, 40; Waubra 4, 33.33; Beaufort 4, 16.22; Dunnstown 2, 29.73; Ballan 0, 39.08; Daylesford 0, 23.86; Creswick 0, 7.07
13A/UNDER
Bungaree 39 d Beaufort 3
Springbank 23 d Carngham-Linton 11
Rokewood-Corindhap 8 d Creswick 7
Skipton 16 d Ballan 7
Clunes 11 d Daylesford 9
Gordon 12 d Learmonth 6
Buninyong 12 d Waubra 7
Dunnstown 10 d Hepburn 5
LADDER: SPRINGBANK 12, 435; GORDON 12, 217.39; NEWLYN 12, 188.24; BUNINYONG 12, 176.19; CLUNES 12, 160; CARNGHAM-LINTON 8, 157.78; SKIPTON 8, 124.32; BUNGAREE 8, 105.45; Daylesford 4, 125; Ballan 4, 84.38; Dunnstown 4, 59.52; Waubra 4, 57.14; Rokewood-Corindhap 4, 48.21; Beaufort 4, 14.29; Learmonth 0, 53.13; Creswick 0, 50; Hepburn 0, 27.50