Buningyong jumped from fifth to first with a thumping 81-14 win over Waubra in the Central Highlands Netball League. The Bombers' 81 goals on Saturday is the highest score any side has registered this season, with the 67-goal margin also the largest winning margin of the year. Buningyong's perfect season last year was abruptly ended due to COVID-19, providing extra motivation for player-coach Erin Riley and her team this season. "There's definitely that extra drive after last year ended the way it did," she said. "This year we're just looking forward to having a full season and hopefully getting a chance to compete in finals." Buningyong's three-pronged attack starred in the attacking third as Zoe Ottavi, Shenae Haintz and Eden Squire led the charge. "All three of them were very strong and together obviously combined very well on the weekend," Riley said. "We're very fortunate to have a strong ten-person squad." Buningyong's start to the year has them in a commanding position on top of the standings and Riley hopes the club can continue building throughout the season. "We're quite happy after the weekend and hopefully we can continue that form through the next couple months." After three rounds, four sides still remain unbeaten with Springbank, Rokewood and Skipton joining Buningyong up the top of the standings. A whopping five teams are still yet to taste victory with those sides losing by an average margin of 33 goals on the weekend. Gordon dropped out of the top eight after suffering its first loss of the season in a 23-goal defeat to Learmonth, while Dunnstown's first win came in dominant fashion with a 60-goal belting over the winless Hepburn. After its first win in over two years last week, Daylesford only had to wait seven days for its second win with an 11-goal victory over the then-undefeated Clunes. Beaufort also got on the board in round three with a classy win over Bungaree, while the results around them meant Newlyn held on to its top-eight ladder position despite having a week off in round three. A GRADE Dunnstown 78 d Hepburn 18 Buninyong 81 d Waubra 14 Learmonth 49 d Gordon 26 Daylesford 39 d Clunes 28 Skipton 47 d Ballan 31 Rokewood-Corindhap 53 d Creswick 19 Beaufort 33 d Bungaree 22 Springbank 72 d Carngham-Linton 27 LADDER: BUNINYONG 12, 281.25; SPRINGBANK 12, 236.84; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 12, 220.27; SKIPTON 12, 166.67; NEWLYN 8, 182.14; LEARMONTH 8, 120.95; CLUNES 8, 113.46; DAYLESFORD 8, 112.64; Gordon 8, 110; Beaufort 8, 63.75; Dunnstown 4, 161.97; Waubra 4, 17.57; Ballan 2, 78.69; Hepburn 2, 43.14; Bungaree 0, 67.69; Creswick 0, 48.63; Carngham-Linton 0, 43.78 B GRADE Dunnstown 56 d Hepburn 8 Buninyong 59 d Waubra 25 Learmonth 38 d Gordon 33 Clunes 51 d Daylesford 10 Skipton 26 d Ballan 23 Rokewood-Corindhap 30 d Creswick 29 Bungaree 43 d Beaufort 17 Springbank 24 d Carngham-Linton 20 LADDER: BUNINYONG 12, 183.75; BUNGAREE 12, 178.46; GORDON 8, 207.46; CLUNES 8, 194.83; BALLAN 8, 143.75; LEARMONTH 8, 126.19; SPRINGBANK 8, 121.88; CARNGHAM-LINTON 8, 102.99; Skipton 8, 101.69; Newlyn 8, 81.03; Dunnstown 4, 103.03; Rokewood-Corindhap 4, 83.33; Waubra 4, 54.95; Hepburn 4, 38.94; Beaufort 4, 37.84; Creswick 0, 72.37; Daylesford 0, 21.68 C GRADE Dunnstown 56 d Hepburn 8 Buninyong 63 d Waubra 21 Learmonth 32 d Gordon 18 Clunes 60 d Daylesford 13 Ballan 37 d Skipton 8 Rokewood-Corindhap 38 d Creswick 21 Bungaree 42 d Beaufort 19 Springbank 41 d Carngham-Linton 13 LADDER: BUNINYONG 12, 269.35; SPRINGBANK 12, 224.49; BALLAN 12, 202.70; NEWLYN 12, 146.34; CLUNES 8, 153.57; GORDON 8, 134.92; BUNGAREE 8, 129.58; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 8, 128.99; Learmonth 4, 87.95; Carngham-Linton 4, 83.70; Skipton 4, 59; Waubra 4, 44.90; Dunnstown 4, 44.44; Beaufort 4, 37.35; Daylesford 4, 21.78; Creswick 0, 71.43 17/UNDER Hepburn 31 d Dunnstown 17 Buninyong 30 d Waubra 26 Learmonth 22 d Gordon 14 Clunes 37 d Daylesford 13 Skipton 19 d Ballan 11 Rokewood-Corindhap 44 d Creswick 5 Bungaree 38 d Beaufort 11 Carngham-Linton 32 d Springbank 15 LADDER: CLUNES 12, 528; HEPBURN 12, 397.06; SKIPTON 12, 288.24; BUNGAREE 12, 212.50; NEWLYN 12, 210.34; BUNINYONG 12, 122.22; CARNGHAM-LINTON 8, 138.89; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 4, 111.67; Learmonth 4, 100; Dunnstown 4, 98.51; Gordon 4, 80.60; Springbank 4, 80; Waubra 4, 48.48; Beaufort 4, 40; Daylesford 0, 33.04; Ballan 0, 20.17; Creswick 0, 10.56 15/UNDER Hepburn 56 d Dunnstown 7 Buninyong 24 d Waubra 5 Gordon 33 d Learmonth 13 Clunes 16 d Daylesford 6 Skipton 23 d Ballan 10 Rokewood-Corindhap 10 d Creswick 4 Bungaree 36 d Beaufort 8 Springbank 30 d Carngham-Linton 17 LADDER: HEPBURN 12, 458.06; GORDON 12, 442.86; SKIPTON 12, 377.78; CLUNES 12, 373.68; SPRINGBANK 12, 257.89; BUNGAREE 8, 205.13; NEWLYN 8, 137.14; LEARMONTH 8, 87.88; Buninyong 6, 118.37; Carngham-Linton 4, 95.38; Rokewood-Corindhap 4, 40; Waubra 4, 33.33; Beaufort 4, 16.22; Dunnstown 2, 29.73; Ballan 0, 39.08; Daylesford 0, 23.86; Creswick 0, 7.07 13A/UNDER Bungaree 39 d Beaufort 3 Springbank 23 d Carngham-Linton 11 Rokewood-Corindhap 8 d Creswick 7 Skipton 16 d Ballan 7 Clunes 11 d Daylesford 9 Gordon 12 d Learmonth 6 Buninyong 12 d Waubra 7 Dunnstown 10 d Hepburn 5 LADDER: SPRINGBANK 12, 435; GORDON 12, 217.39; NEWLYN 12, 188.24; BUNINYONG 12, 176.19; CLUNES 12, 160; CARNGHAM-LINTON 8, 157.78; SKIPTON 8, 124.32; BUNGAREE 8, 105.45; Daylesford 4, 125; Ballan 4, 84.38; Dunnstown 4, 59.52; Waubra 4, 57.14; Rokewood-Corindhap 4, 48.21; Beaufort 4, 14.29; Learmonth 0, 53.13; Creswick 0, 50; Hepburn 0, 27.50

